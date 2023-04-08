Hertha BSC loses to RB Leipzig. The Berliners are getting deeper and deeper into the relegation vortex. Sandro Schwarz’s team could already be passed to the bottom of the table on Sunday. The defeat against Leipzig is controversial because of a referee decision.

RB Leipzig have continued their winning streak against Hertha BSC and returned to a Champions League spot. Coach Marco Rose’s team celebrated their seventh win in their seventh away game against Hertha at the Berlin Olympic Stadium with a 1-0 (1-0). Amadou Haidara scored the winning goal for the guests in the 39th minute, who now pushed SC Freiburg into fifth place with 48 points. Hertha will remain on the relegation rank with 22 points at least until Sunday evening.

Hertha coach Sandro Schwarz relied on the starting XI that had started a week earlier in the 1-1 draw in Freiburg and initially did without Marco Richter, who was eligible to play again. Leipzig coach Rose made two changes during the week compared to the 2-0 win in the DFB Cup against Borussia Dortmund: Emil Forsberg and Kevin Kampl came on for midfielders Dani Olmo and Konrad Laimer from the start.

A lot of fight, little game – Hertha and Leipzig deliver a dogged duel

The guests used the playful elements from the start and tightened Hertha in their own half. The biggest chance, however, was favored by an uncertainty from Hertha goalkeeper Oliver Christensen, who was able to deflect the ball to a corner. The Berliners were lucky that referee Deniz Aytekin did not point to the penalty spot in a duel between Marc Oliver Kempf and Benjamin Henrichs (26th).

Minutes of video evidence decides the game

Video assistant Harm Osmers played the central role in the goal in the 39th minute. Mohamed Simakan had tackled Christensen in the six-yard box but got the ball in front of the goalkeeper. A few minutes later it was checked whether Amadou Haidara, who poked the ball over the line after Simakan’s header, had been offside. Coach Schwarz therefore also sought to talk to the referee when going into half-time.

Leipzig played the well-deserved lead into their hands. The guests slowed down after the change of sides, so that Hertha gained a little more play and came close to the guest goal more often. Schwarz wanted to give the team a boost with the substitutions of Jessic Ngankam, Suat Serdar and Richter in the 62nd minute.

On the Leipzig side, Dani Olmo and André Silva came onto the pitch without changing the game significantly: Leipzig controlled the match, Hertha mostly ran behind. Leipzig goalkeeper Janis Blaswich prevented Serdar from equalizing nine minutes before the end of regulation time. On the other side, Szoboszlai and Silva missed the final decision (86′).