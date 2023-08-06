Bundesliga: Record transfer from Gvardiol to Manchester City perfect

Status: 08/05/2023 11:23 a.m

The next top performer leaves RB Leipzig: defender Josko Gvardiol moves to Champions League winners Manchester City – and becomes the most expensive defender of all time.

The transfer of Josko Gvardiol from RB Leipzig to Champions League winner Manchester City, which has been pending for weeks, is perfect. On Saturday (5 August), the 21-year-old centre-back was officially unveiled at the English champions, where he has signed a five-year deal until 2028. City coach Pep Guardiola had already chosen Gvardiol in advance as the player he wanted to play on the defensive.

Gvardiol now most expensive defender of all time

According to media reports, RB Leipzig will receive a transfer fee of 91.5 million euros plus bonus payments for the change. Gvardiol, whose contract in Leipzig lasted until 2027, has become the most expensive defender of all time and replaces Harry Maguire. The English international switched from Leicester City to Manchester United in 2019 for an estimated £80m, which was around EUR 87m at the exchange rate at the time.

“Great honor” for Gvardiol

“I’ve always dreamed of playing in England one day and it’s a great honor for me to do so now with Manchester City,” Gvardiol said in a Citizens press release. “Moving to City is very special for me and my family. The chance to work with Pep Guardiola is also fantastic.”

Future teammates at Manchester City: Josko Gvardiol (left) and Erling Haaland.

RB Leipzig’s sports director Max Eberl regretted the departure, “but due to his desire to change and the overall financial package, which makes him the most expensive defender in history, we decided, taking all parameters into account, to agree to the early change.” The record transfer also shows the development “that he has made with us in the past two years. Like others, he is an example of the path we are taking at RB Leipzig.”

Since 2021 in Leipzig – World Cup bronze with Croatia

Gvardiol came to the trade fair city from Dinamo Zagreb two years ago for 18 million euros. Since then he has played 87 competitive games for RB in all competitions. His final breakthrough on the big stage came with stellar performances during the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, where the left-footed player didn’t miss a minute en route to Croatia’s bronze medal. In the past two years he won the DFB Cup with Leipzig. “I had two wonderful years in Leipzig, which were very successful in sport and in which I also made a lot of friends. The time at RB Leipzig shaped me enormously and made incredible progress both on a sporting and personal level,” Gvardiol thanked the club.

Gvardiol was essential for Croatia on their way to the 2022 World Cup bronze medal. In the match for third place he scored 1-0 in a 2-1 win over Morocco.

Big change in the RB squad

After Christopher Nkunku (Chelsea FC) and Dominik Szoboszlai (Liverpool FC), RB Leipzig has to give up the next key player in the Premier League. With Konrad Laimer, another top performer joined record champions Bayern Munich this summer.

In view of the well-known RB departures, which also include defensive veteran Marcel Halstenberg, national player Timo Werner recently spoke of a “blatant change” that was previously unknown at Cottaweg. For this, the third place in the previous year has beautified his account properly. Well over 200 million euros should have been flushed into the RB coffers from the three top sales alone. However, sports director Max Eberl has already reinvested a good part of it.

Above all, record purchase Lois Openda is on the expenditure side with rumored over 40 million euros. The Belgian offensive player came from RC Lens from the French Ligue 1. Christoph Baumgartner (1899 Hoffenheim) was also anything but a bargain with around 25 million euros. The same applies to the two Salzburg additions Benjamin Sesko and Nicolas Seiwald.

Bitshiabu already there – Lukeba should follow

Two French junior internationals are set to fill the gaps left on the defensive by the departures of Gvardiol and Halstenberg. 18-year-old El Chadaille Bitshiabu (15 million euros/Paris Saint-Germain) joined the squad in mid-July. Now Max Eberl apparently still has his sights set on the 20-year-old Castello Lukeba. However, an agreement with his hometown club Olympique Lyon is still pending. According to media reports, the seven-time French champion recently rejected an RB offer of 30 million euros.

Could Josko Gvardiol’s successor in RB central defense be: French U21 international Castello Lukeba.

