Bundesliga round-up: Bayern beat Cologne to achieve 11th consecutive title

Original title: Bundesliga Comprehensive: Bayern lore Cologne to achieve 11 consecutive championships

The 2022-2023 Bundesliga season ended on the 27th in the final round of all matches. Bayern Munich relied on Musiala to score at the last minute, beat Cologne 2:1 in the away game, and achieved 11 consecutive championships by virtue of the goal difference advantage.

Bayern, who were 2 points behind Dortmund before the game, challenged Cologne away and quickly took the lead at the beginning. In the eighth minute, Sane dribbled a long distance and split the ball to the left. Koeman got the ball inside and scored with his right foot. In the 79th minute of the second half, Gnabry handballed. The referee first awarded a free kick, which was changed to a penalty after verification by VAR. Cologne’s Austrian midfielder Ljubicic scored a penalty to help the team equalize the score. In the 89th minute, Sane’s shot was saved by the home team’s goalkeeper Schwebe, and Gnabry passed the ball to Musiala, who adjusted the shot and scored, sealing the victory for Bayern.

Dortmund played against Mainz at home. In the 15th minute of the opening, Mainz took the lead in scoring with a corner kick. Norwegian defender Olsen leaned forward and scored from the near corner. In the 24th minute, Dortmund’s defense lost its focus. The visiting Korean midfielder Lee Jae-sung made a pass from the left. Austrian striker Onisiwo scored with a header and Mainz led by two goals. In the 69th minute, Dortmund passed the ball continuously in the penalty area, and Guerrero pushed and scored to get back a victory. In stoppage time, Jule scored a goal, but it was too late, and the score was fixed at 2:2. Bayern and Dortmund have 71 points together, relying on the goal difference advantage to achieve eleven consecutive championships.

In terms of relegation, Schalke 04 lost 2:4 away to Leipzig and suffered relegation. Bochum defeated Leverkusen 3-0 at home and successfully avoided relegation. Stuttgart drew with Hoffenheim 1:1 at home, ranking third from the bottom of the standings. They need to play a relegation play-off with the third place in the Bundesliga to decide whether they can avoid relegation.

Union Berlin, unbeaten at home this season, beat Werder Bremen 1-0 to secure a place in the Champions League next season. In addition, Borussia Mönchengladbach beat Augsburg 2:0 at home, Frankfurt beat Freiburg 2:1 at home, and Hertha Berlin, which was relegated one round ahead of schedule, beat Wolfsburg 2:1 away. (Liu Yang)