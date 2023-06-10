Bundesliga: Rummenigge confirms Guerreiro’s move to Bayern Munich

Status: 06/10/2023 9:12 p.m

According to Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, FC Bayern has taken important steps on the transfer market. As an example, Rummenigge also named Dortmund’s Raphael Guerreiro on Saturday (June 10th, 2023) – whose change had not yet been officially confirmed.

“We have now got good players in Guerreiro and Laimer” Rummenigge told DAZN before the Champions League final between Manchester City and Inter Milan.

The media had previously reported an agreement with Guerreiro, whose contract with BVB expires at the end of the month. Guerreiro had already worked with Thomas Tuchel years ago at Borussia Dortmund, he was considered a favorite player of the coach, who is now under contract in Munich.

The change of midfielder Konrad Laimer from RB Leipzig, on the other hand, has been official since Friday. Rummenigge said of Laimer: “I really like Laimer, very physical, very aggressive, he fits in well with the midfield we have now.”

