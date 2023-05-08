Bundesliga: Salzburg defeated Rapid outnumbered

Sekou Koita, who tied a brace (18′, 62′) in the Red Bull Arena, became the match winner for Salzburg. Guido Burgstaller scored a penalty for Rapid (70′). The captain scored his 18th goal of the season and continues to lead the scorers list. Burgstaller’s goal was preceded by a lengthy discussion including a VAR review. During this, Salzburg’s Nicolas Capaldo saw the yellow-red card from referee Manuel Schüttengruber for criticism.

Salzburg holds 39 points after the 28th round. Sturm, who won 2-1 at Austria, is three points behind and also has the disadvantage that the “bulls” are ranked ahead if there is a tie. Rapid remain in fourth place, which would qualify them for Conference League qualifiers. Austria and Klagenfurt are two points behind Hütteldorf.

Salzburg wins against Rapid Red Bull Salzburg defended their lead over pursuers Puntigamer Sturm Graz on Sunday. At the end of the 28th round in the Admiral Bundesliga, Austria’s series champions beat Rapid 2-1 (1-0) and are still three points ahead of the Styrians.

Salzburg meets against the course of the game

Rapid showed a strong performance in Salzburg in the early stages. A week after the lost cup final, coach Zoran Barisic’s team presented itself as strong in the tackle, initially had the midfield under control and was the more dangerous team. An unintentional hand ball by Oumar Solet (3rd) was not penalized, shots by Burgstaller (7th) and Patrick Greil (10th) were blocked or deflected.

Contrary to the course of the game, Salzburg took the lead with Koita’s first shot on goal. In the 23rd minute, Matthias Jaissle’s team was doubly lucky that a shot by Jonas Auer went off the post and after another handball by Nicolas Seiwald after a video check by Schüttengruber, the penalty whistle didn’t come.

After half an hour, Salzburg also became more dangerous. Seiwald hit the bar (31′), Dijon Kameri missed (40′), Michael Sollbauer almost scored an own goal (43′) and Capaldo headed the ball into the arms of goalkeeper Niklas Hedl from close range in injury time.

Ten Salzburg defend leadership

After the break, the hosts took control and increased to 2:0. Koita scored after a wonderful pass from Kameri, who pushed the ball sensitively into the penalty area. The game seemed over, but Rapid came back. The ball fell on Benjamin Sesko’s arm, and the third VAR check brought the penalty. Burgstaller has converted and scored in each of his last five league games. Despite being outnumbered, the Hütteldorfers were no longer able to equalize.

Salzburg have been undefeated against Rapid in the Red Bull Arena since August 2015 and have been unbeaten in a total of 40 home games. After the last three draws in front of their own audience, it was a home win for the “Bulls”. The Viennese meanwhile conceded their fourth away defeat in a row and are without a win for four league games.

Comments on the game:

Matthias Jaissle (Trainer Salzburg): “It was an emotional final phase, outnumbered. That’s what makes football so exciting and beautiful. We showed exactly what we need to put on the pitch against such an opponent. That’s what the strong master group is all about this year. Storm does it really well. Congratulations once again on winning the cup. It’s going to be a tough race. We are prepared for it.”

Zoran Barisic (Trainer Rapid): “We put everything into the game, were focused on fighting, passionate, didn’t hide, always tried to play forward, to be proactive. Hats off. I’m not all that dissatisfied with the performance. Unfortunately, the momentum is not on our side, luck is lacking in certain moments of the game. Like today, we can present ourselves more often.”

Admiral Bundesliga, 28. Round

Sunday:

Salzburg – Rapid 2:1 (1:0)

Salzburg, Red Bull Arena, 17,200 spectators, SR Schüttengruber

Torfolge:

1:0 Koita (18th)

2:0 Koita (62.)

2: 1 Burgstaller (70th / penalty)

Salzburg: Köhn – Dedic, Solet, Pavlovic, Bernardo – Seiwald – Capaldo, Gloukh (72./Forson), Kameri (72./Gourna-Douath) – Koita (72./Adam), Sesko

Rapid: Hedl – Schick, Sollbauer, K. Wimmer, Auer (88th / Moormann) – Kerschbaum, Oswald (72nd / Strunz) – Kühn (88th / Zimmermann), Greil (82nd / Druijf), Grüll (82nd / Bajic ) – Burgstaller

Gelb-Rot: Capaldo (67./Critique)

Yellow cards: Dedic or Kerschbaum, Strunz, Bajic

The best: Koita, Seiwald, Pavlovic and Auer, Kühn