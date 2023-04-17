Bundesliga: Salzburg drops points again

The people of Linz made life difficult for the hosts and also scored a goal, but the remarkable goal from winter signing Maksym Talowjerow didn’t count because of an offside position (19′). Shortly before the break, Benjamin Sesko missed Salzburg’s best chance. The second half offered little at first, only in the end there were opportunities for both sides, although the home side were closer to victory.

In the table, Salzburg has 32 points with seven laps to go, Sturm 30. Graz will receive Salzburg next Sunday for a showdown for the lead. LASK is third with 24 points.

LASK as an equal opponent

Salzburg, with no change in personnel compared to the previous week, showed the expected reaction to the clear criticism from club officials in front of 15,212 spectators. Anything else would have been fatal, after all LASK presented themselves as equal opponents, who hardly let the home side press and kept putting pressure on Keito Nakamura and Moses Usor.

Usor missed once (8′), then his attempt was too weak, Köhn held easily (13′). A little later, Amar Dedic deflected a Nakamura shot to a corner (17′) and shortly afterwards the alleged goal of Talowjerov was denied recognition for offside (20′).

Salzburg missed a few top chances

But even if the Salzburgers, who mainly came through the middle, played into the dangerous zone very rarely, the hosts found their chances. Nicolas Capaldo didn’t adjust his sights exactly when he headed in from short distance (12′) and shot wide of the far post (22′) and was denied by Alexander Schlager (5′) soon after the start.

The LASK goalie, who was also allegedly courted by Salzburg, was once a little faster than Sekou Koita (30th) and thwarted Benjamin Sesko’s huge chance (45th) at the end of the first half after an assist from Oscar Gloukh.

WHAT/KRUGFOTO



The second was just as intense as the first half, Salzburg acted a little more purposefully. After just over an hour, the pressure on the “Bulls” increased indirectly through Sturm’s 1-0 lead in Graz’s parallel game in Klagenfurt. Jaissle brought fresh energy up front with Noah Okafor and Junior Adamu for Sesko and Koita, but that didn’t deliver anything worth mentioning. In the duel, which continued at eye level, LASK could have taken the lead, but Linz did not have top chances.

Schlager holds LASK point

The increase in pressure on the Salzburg offensive almost paid off in the end. But again Schlager was on target when Junior Adamu shot, Marvin Potzmann saved in extremis from Capaldo after the rebound (82′). Salzburg goalie Philipp Köhn had to intervene against Robert Zulj at the beginning of injury time, in the next action Schlager crowned his strong performance with good reactions in the confusing situation in the penalty area (91st) and sealed the champions’ third home draw in a row.

Comments on the game:

Matthias Jaissle (Salzburg coach): “We have made three points. But you also have to pay a big compliment to LASK, who defended almost everything with enormous passion. We didn’t take our chances. Unfortunately, the team was not rewarded for their effort in the end. We wanted to be more agile and present for larger parts of the game, but there was also a lack of effectiveness.” On the upcoming game against Sturm: “We’ll handle it the way we always do, so that the focus is entirely on us. We will work everything out well and then do everything we can to find a good balance. It will be a challenge for the coaching staff to prepare this young team mentally so that they can survive in Graz. Unfortunately, we have additional injuries again (Andreas Ulmer and Noah Okafor, note), but we will mobilize all forces.”

Dietmar Kuhbauer (LASK trainer): “Before the game, this one point was our minimum goal. My team played very well in the first half and we didn’t let Salzburg get into the game. The lead would have been possible with better played balls. Salzburg came up in the second half and they had chances at the end. The boys always thought they would win the game. The team has developed enormously. They’re having a good season, but the championship will be played between Salzburg and Sturm.”

Admiral Bundesliga, champion group, 25th round

Sunday:

Salzburg – LASK 0:0

Wals-Siezenheim, 15.212, Red-Bull-Arena, SR Hameter

Salzburg: Köhn – Dedic, Solet, Pavlovic, Ulmer (46./Bernardo) – Gourna-Douath (78./Forson) – Capaldo, Gloukh, Seiwald – Sesko (66. Okafor/95. Konate), Koita (66./Adam)

SHOT: Schlager – Potzmann (84th / Radulovic), Ziereis, Luckeneder, Renner – Michorl, Talowjerow – Usor, Zulj (95th / Wimhofer), Nakamura (84th / Flecker) – Mustapha (75th / Ljubicic)

Yellow cards: Seiwald or Ljubicic, Zulj

The best: Pavlovic, Gloukh, Capaldo or Schlager, Talowjerow, Ziereis