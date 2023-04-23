Bundesliga: Salzburg ensures clear conditions

It was also a special goal for Capaldo, as he had missed the ÖFB Cup quarterfinals against Graz on penalties in early February as the last shooter of his team. For Salzburg it was the first victory in a direct duel after four unsuccessful attempts in competitions. Grazer had inflicted the only defeat of the season so far in the second round (1:2) on the champions of the past nine seasons.

The Grazers made five changes compared to the 2-0 home win at Austria Klagenfurt. The defense was newly formed except for Alexandar Borkovic, defender Gregory Wüthrich made his comeback in the center after an injury break. In the offensive, playmaker Otar Kiteishvili and Albian Ajeti only sat on the bench at the beginning. Up front Manprit Sarkaria stormed alongside Emanuel Emegha.

Salzburg ensures clear conditions Defending champions Red Bull Salzburg made things clear in the championship group in the summit meeting with pursuers Sturm Graz. At the end of the 26th round of the Admiral Bundesliga, Matthias Jaissle’s team celebrated a 2-0 win in the sold-out Merkur Arena in Graz and extended the lead over Sturm to five points with six rounds to go.

In the heavily weakened Salzburg team, the starting lineup had changed in three positions compared to the goalless draw against LASK. Bernardo and Amankwah Forson replaced Andreas Ulmer and Lucas Gourna-Douath, who suffered from thigh injuries. Junior Adamu got the nod over Oscar Gloukh on offense.

contentious situations

With both teams, you could tell that there was a lot at stake in the absolute hit game. Both the hosts and the “Bulls” were careful not to allow any dangerous actions, especially at the back, which they managed to do. Accordingly, the 16,000 spectators were offered few offensive highlights. At least twice controversial situations caused a stir.

First, a goal from Salzburg’s Sesko was rightly disallowed for being offside (25′). On the other hand, the Grazers claimed a penalty after a slight foul on Emegha (35th). Here, too, the decision of referee Harald Lechner was probably the right one. From the game, only Sarkaria managed to finish once after a Hierländer throw-in in the area of ​​the penalty spot, but failed to get the ball on goal (41′).

decision after the break

Little changed in the characteristics of the game even after the restart. The series champion seemed at least a little more dangerous. Bernardo tested storm goalie Arthur Okonkwo (50th). Four minutes later, the guests presented. Sekou Koita prevailed on the side and found Capaldo coming from the backcourt with a cross pass, who shot through the legs of two Sturm kickers completely unprotected. The 24-year-old Argentinian’s fifth goal of the season was a particularly important one.

After that, Adamu was knocked out in the shoulder. His substitute Karim Konate fitted into the game brilliantly, served Sesko with a cross ideally, who first prepared the ball with a direct acceptance and then transformed it with the second contact, which is worth seeing. Sesko is only missing two hits in the shooting list on the two leaders Guido Burgstaller and Markus Pink (16 each).

Salzburg is now 24 league games undefeated and equaled a league record with the twelfth away win in a row. Already on Wednesday in Vienna at Rapid there is the possibility to let the next one follow. Graz are at home against Vienna Austria in the dress rehearsal for the cup final against Rapid in Klagenfurt.

votes on the game

Christian Ilzer (Sturm coach): “Of course we’re all disappointed now, but the bottom line is that we lost to a top team that was there at the point. We didn’t find any solutions to get into the last third to create chances. Salzburg showed extreme sharpness against the ball and we didn’t manage to calm down the brawl between the two penalty players.”

“Salzburg showed an unbelievable frequency and we weren’t at our top level, which would have been necessary. That was also due to the opponent and possibly our nerves. I congratulate Salzburg on the deserved victory today, which was trend-setting. We have to get our heads up quickly.”

Matthias Jaissle (Salzburg coach): “The 2-0 feels very good. The team showed an incredibly good face, we brought exactly the attributes onto the pitch that were necessary for the three points in Graz. There was a very aggressive forward defending against the ball.”

“I’m extremely proud and grateful for the team’s performance. That helps with recovery, it hasn’t been an easy week for me. There are still six games left and the title has not yet been decided. It was a top game in a cool atmosphere and the game lived up to that aura.”

Admiral Bundesliga, champion group, 26th round

Sunday:

Striker – Salzburg 0: 2 (0: 0)

Graz, Merkur Arena, 16,000 spectators (sold out) SR Lechner

Torfolge:

0:1 Capaldo (54.)

0:2 School (73.)

Sturm: Okonkwo – Gazibegovic, Wüthrich (78./Affengruber), Borkovic, Schnegg (61./Dante) – Gorenc-Stankovic – Hierländer (46./Kiteishvili), Horvat (78./Böving), Prass – Sarkaria (61./Ajeti ), Emegha

Salzburg: Köhn – Dedic (93./Baidoo), Solet, Pavlovic, Bernardo – Seiwald – Capaldo, Koita (68./Gloukh), Forson (90./Kameri) – Adam (68./Konate), Sesko

Yellow cards: Ilzer (coach) and Koita, Pavlovic, Dedic

Die Besten: Gazibegovic, Borkovic, Gorenc-Stankovic bzw. Solet, Pavlovic, Sesko