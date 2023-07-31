Bundesliga: Salzburg feels awakening instead of upheaval

Reiter experience glimmers of hope in this regard again and again, for example after player departures. “It’s supposed to be a competition. It’s also fair for other teams to get their hopes up from us because of changes. And it’s our job (to show) that that justification isn’t there. We will prove that, we will go ahead again,” emphasized the 52-year-old managing director of the “Bullen”, who has been in office since February 2017.

With the recently communicated departures of sports director Christoph Freund to FC Bayern and coach Matthias Jaissle to al-Ahli, a “very special situation with two fundamentally different topics” has arrived. “Changing coaches is now relatively normal for us. The coach has changed every two years. What is not normal is that our sporting director changes.”

Struber new coach of Red Bull Salzburg

Gerhard Struber is the new head coach of series champions Salzburg. He succeeds Matthias Jaissle, who is moving to Saudi Arabia. The 46-year-old will be given a two-year contract and will make his debut in the Salzburg bank.

“We have a great transition phase”

Freund’s departure was “managed very differently” than the coaching successor for Jaissle, who surprisingly emigrated to Saudi Arabia. “Christoph finishes the squad and we have a great transition phase to Bernhard (Seonbuchner, note). We are very well prepared for that,” said Reiter, referring to the friend who will be working in Salzburg until September 1st. Seonbuchner is striving for a “reasonable transition” so that “ideally it might even be possible to say goodbye to Christoph without a sound.”

GEPA/Mathias Mandl Seonbuchner takes over the responsibilities of sports director from Freund

Coach Struber won’t need long to get used to it. He knows the DNA of the club as well as the key players, i.e. Reiter and Seonbuchner, with whom he did the UEFA Pro license together. He wants to convey his philosophy and game idea to the team quickly and clearly in discussions. “I’m a believer, fans want to experience the football we stand for. Attractive, proactive football that gets the fans involved. This requires clear instructions and a match plan that helps the boys but also gives them freedom,” explained Struber. The players are there.

Rangnick hopes for friend

The previous sports director soon no longer. The former Salzburg sports director and predecessor as well as Freund’s mentor, Ralf Rangnick, also followed this with interest. According to the ÖFB team boss, Freund is expecting an extremely attractive but also challenging task in Munich, as the 64-year-old German emphasized in Lindabrunn on Monday. “His signing shows how highly people value his work at Salzburg. It will depend on letting Christoph be Christoph there and giving him the power to make decisions,” said Rangnick on ORF.

Struber’s signing came as no surprise to Rangnick. “It was the most obvious solution in the truest sense of the word and therefore made sense for both of them,” said the German, referring to Struber’s Red Bull past and his place of residence in Kuchl. Rangnick made a similar decision himself in 2014 when he steered Adi Hütter from Grödig to Salzburg. Until Struber, the Vorarlberger was the last home coach in the “Bullen” stable.