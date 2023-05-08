Bundesliga: Salzburg parried attack on top

A three-point lead and the lead in the case of a tie on points due to the rounding off when the points were shared speak for a successful title defense for the “Bulls”. Nevertheless, tension is guaranteed. In the four seasons since the league reform, Salzburg had gone into the last four rounds with at least six points plus, this year they will be fully challenged by Sturm. “Everything is possible. Also to do the seemingly impossible in Austria,” said Sturm coach Christian Ilzer.

The championship leader cannot afford to slip up, and Jaissle knows that too. Especially since there is still a direct duel against Sturm in Salzburg in two weeks. “I said at the beginning of the season that it would be tight. Sturm does it brilliantly, hats off,” said the 35-year-old. In the end, the focus is only on your own performance. “We don’t look at Graz, we only look at ourselves. We want to be champions and we want to show that in every game,” stressed Dijon Kameri, who set up the crucial second goal (62′) with a brilliant pass against Rapid.

Rest of the program in Salzburg 14.05. – SHOT (a)

(a) 21.05. – Sturm (h)

(h) 28.05. – Klagenfurt (h)

(h) 28.05. – Klagenfurt (h)

“Four finals” on the way to the title

In any case, Graz’s master plan on the way to a possible double is clear: a threesome next Sunday at home against Austria Klagenfurt and then a week later at the summit in Salzburg (May 21), if possible, write in full. “If you look at the table, it’s important to win games like today. We have to do our homework,” said captain Stefan Hierländer after the 2-1 win at Austria. “Four finals” awaited left-back David Schnegg, who gave the Styrians the lead (21st) in Vienna.

Remaining program storm 14.05. – Klagenfurt (h)

(h) 21.05. – Salzburg (a)

(a) 28.05. – Rapid (a)

(a) 03.06. – SHOT (h)

In addition, Sturm hopes for support. Next weekend Salzburg will be a guest at LASK, who more or less finally said goodbye to the title race with a 1-1 win at Austria Klagenfurt on Sunday. Storm coach Ilzer is also speculating with his former employer in the title race. “I am sure that Austria will take valuable points from one or the other team,” he said. The Violets have Salzburg at home in the last round.

LASK loses sight of the top duo

In the meantime, LASK has lost sight of the top duo in terms of points, but with a ten-point lead in fourth place, they are confidently heading for third place, which guarantees a place in a European Cup group phase. The faint hopes for the title are probably dashed by the draw in Carinthia, Salzburg is ahead by eight points four rounds before the end. The starting place in the Champions League qualification seems five points behind Sturm out of reach.

Behind them was a photo finish for fourth place between Rapid (21 points), Wiener (19) and Klagenfurt Austria (19). The course in the three-way battle could already be set next Sunday in the Vienna derby at the distribution circuit. “The motivation for both teams couldn’t be greater,” said Rapid coach Zoran Barisic, whose selection despite the fourth winless league game in a row has the best cards for the European Cup starting place, which entitles you to participate in the qualification for the Conference League.

Wiener Austria, which is still without a win in the master group and has recently suffered three defeats in a row, is hoping for the much-needed liberation. “If we continue like this and stop small things, we will get victories,” hopes Austria coach Michael Wimmer. Klagenfurt goes into the season finish without any pressure, in view of the rapid development of the club, a European Cup starting place would be a “sensation”, but deserved due to the performances shown, “ultimately you have to consider that in the master group the competition in terms of quality, finances and The spectators are to be put above us,” emphasized coach Peter Pacult.