Bundesliga: Salzburg pulls away in the title race

“Not much is decided in advance. Sturm are doing excellently, they were really able to stand up to us, it will be an open fight until the end,” said Salzburg coach Matthias Jaissle. His sporting director Christoph Freund saw things the same way. “A decision hasn’t been made, we still have six games and we noticed that these are really close games. If we ease up a bit, things can go quickly, it will still be an exciting lap.”

His relief was great, especially since the pressure before the game was “high” – also because of the partly negative reporting in the past few weeks, since the “bulls” had only won one of four games. Balance sheets can always be read one way or the other: the defeat against Sturm in the second round was the only one of the season, there were no defeats 24 times. In addition, a league record was equalized with twelve away wins in a row.

Salzburg ensures clear conditions Defending champions Red Bull Salzburg made things clear in the championship group in the summit meeting with pursuers Sturm Graz. At the end of the 26th round of the Admiral Bundesliga, Matthias Jaissle’s team celebrated a 2-0 win in the sold-out Merkur Arena in Graz and extended the lead over Sturm to five points with six rounds to go.

Championship for Salzburg not a sure-fire success

Freund therefore located conditions around his club like in the German league croesus FC Bayern Munich. “We are expected to be champions as early as April. We’ve worked hard for it, it’s an honor for us,” said the 45-year-old. Jaissle said he doesn’t read reports as a matter of principle, he focuses on the essential things. His team did the same in the match of the fourth round of the master group.

In a game with few chances, goals from Nicolas Capaldo (54th) and a remarkable one from Benjamin Sesko (73rd) were decisive. “It was a great game from our team,” said Jaissle. She put exactly what was needed on the pitch. “She made it very mature,” despite the lack of personnel and the fact that only promising talents with little or no match experience sat on the bench with the pros.

Sesko shines as an enforcer

“We showed that our squad has a lot of quality despite the absences,” said right-back Amar Dedic. Sesko shone as an executor, he has 14 goals in the fight for the top scorer’s crown. “It was the most important match of the season for us, also because it was tough in the last few games. That’s why it was important for us to show what we’re capable of,” said the Slovenian striker. Goalie Philipp Köhn added: “It was a good step in the right direction.”

The Grazers could almost draw on the full, but did not set any impulses with substitutions. According to Sturm coach Christian Ilzer, this also has to do with the high quality of the opponent. “Salzburg was badmouthed by the media, which I can’t understand. I couldn’t see any crisis in them. We deservedly lost against an international class team that was there on point,” the Styrian summed up. His squad didn’t get past half-chances.

For Sturm “in the end a shitty day”

The prospect of leading the table for the first time since the summer of 2019 was perhaps a hindrance. “A lot will also have happened in my head,” Sturm’s coach was aware. His kickers were self-critical, above all Jusuf Gazibegovic, who said: “We played far too imprecisely and weren’t confident in our actions. That was not enough. Salzburg wanted the win much more. It ended up being a shitty day.”

APA/Erwin Scheriau



Now it is also time to look backwards, the in-form LASK has moved up to three points. “We now have what we didn’t want, more points behind Salzburg than ahead of LASK,” said Ilzer: “Of course we’re disappointed, but we’ll continue on Wednesday, there’s no time for disappointment and pain.”

Title not written yet

In the early game of the 27th round, Wiener Austria comes to the Merkur Arena on Wednesday at the end of the first half of the season Rapid. “Now the game against Austria is the most important thing,” Ilzer clarified. The motto is “Full speed ahead for second place”. This entitles you to compete in the Champions League qualification again.

The way there is rocky. “The championship group has a different quality this year, we have another key game in three days. There is still no decision in any direction, ”said Sport Managing Director Andreas Schicker. The players have not written off the place in the sun either. “Salzburg was more callous in the decisive moments, but we’re definitely not giving up,” said the recovered defender Gregory Wüthrich.

Admiral Bundesliga, champion group, 26th round

Sunday:

Striker – Salzburg 0: 2 (0: 0)

Graz, Merkur Arena, 16,000 spectators (sold out) SR Lechner

Torfolge: 0:1 Capaldo (54.) 0:2 Sesko (73.)

Sturm: Okonkwo – Gazibegovic, Wüthrich (78./Affengruber), Borkovic, Schnegg (61./Dante) – Gorenc-Stankovic – Hierländer (46./Kiteishvili), Horvat (78./Böving), Prass – Sarkaria (61./Ajeti ), Emegha

Salzburg: Köhn – Dedic (93./Baidoo), Solet, Pavlovic, Bernardo – Seiwald – Capaldo, Koita (68./Gloukh), Forson (90./Kameri) – Adam (68./Konate), Sesko

Yellow cards: Ilzer (coach) and Koita, Pavlovic, Dedic

Die Besten: Gazibegovic, Borkovic, Gorenc-Stankovic bzw. Solet, Pavlovic, Sesko