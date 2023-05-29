Bundesliga: Salzburg turns 0:2 against Klagenfurt

Maximiliano Moreira gave the guests, who were still fighting for the European Cup before the game, the lead (10′). Andy Irving made it 2-0 with a penalty before the break (38′). But the break speech by Salzburg coach Matthias Jaissle had an effect. Benjamin Sesko (49th) and substitute Junior Adamu (62nd) equalized for the champions. ÖFB team player Adamu went one better and finally turned the game around (74th) to a deserved victory.

After Rapid scored three points in the parallel game against Sturm with a 3:2 win, it is already clear to the Klagenfurt team before the last match day that the coming European Cup season will take place without them. The Carinthians end the season in sixth place in the table due to the poor record in the direct duels against Austria from Vienna and have no chance of qualifying for the European Cup.

Salzburg turns 0:2 against Klagenfurt Red Bull Salzburg played their first game after successfully defending their title in the Admiral Bundesliga thanks to a show of strength after the break. Salzburg won 3-2 at home against Austria Klagenfurt after being 2-0 down at half-time.

Foreplay with farewells

Before kick-off there was a big farewell in the Red Bull Arena. With the Bundesliga player of the season Nicolas Seiwald and Sesko, both of whom are moving to RB Leipzig in the German Bundesliga, and Alexander Walke, who is moving to the Red Bull Academy as goalkeeper coach, three players were bid farewell and honored.

In his last home game, Walke also replaced regular goalie Philipp Köhn for the first time this season. The German was allowed to stand in the Salzburg goal for the 228th time for 35 minutes before he was replaced by Köhn as planned. Jaissle also brought captain Andreas Ulmer and youngster Dijon Kameri from the start. On the guest side, Rico Benatelli and Florian Jaritz were new in the starting XI.

Klagenfurt 45 minutes “Party Crasher”

Right from the start, the Pacult team tried to spoil the party atmosphere in Salzburg at the championship celebrations. Jaritz was attacked too timidly on the side, after his cross Moreira and Irving played a one-two in the box and the former used it for an early lead. The home team found it difficult to attack against the very disciplined Klagenfurt to provide accents. The champion acted too imprecisely in the opposing half.

The Bulls’ first dangerous shot on goal was almost half an hour away, and Ulmer tested goalie Phillip Menzel. Less than a minute later, Sesko couldn’t put the ball in the goal from a good position. Just as the Jaissle-Elf was getting better, however, the 0:2 followed. Maurits Kjaergaard fiercely fouled Jaritz in the penalty area and Irving converted the penalty safely. Klagenfurt went into the half-time break with a surprising two-goal lead.

“Bulls” turn up

After the change of sides, there was a quick connection hit. Adamu, who had just come on as a substitute, used Sesko, who was left alone, and he converted easily. But the guests remained just as dangerous, and made multiple demands from Salzburg through Fabian Miesenböck, Irving and Thorsten Mahrer.

But the master should meet again. Adamu acrobatically extended a cross from Amankwah Forson to equalize (62′). No less spectacularly, Sekou Koita put the ball just wide of the goal (74′). Less than a minute later, the strong Adamu crowned his performance with the second goal to score.

Comments on the game:

Matthias Jaissle (Salzburg coach): “It (the title, ed.) is still something special. It was just great how this young team acted despite the resistance this season. Since the title weighs all the better. The first half was nothing today, no question. The second was really good. Well deserved, now it’s time to celebrate. “

Peter Pacult (Klagenfurt coach): “Salzburg scored the goals relatively cheaply. We have to be more toxic. It’s a shame if you’re 2-0 up at half-time. What bothers me is that there are new hands decisions every week. You have to define a line now, what is handball and what isn’t. It can not go on like this. Klagenfurt is disadvantaged by the referees all year round.”

Bundesliga, champion group, 31st round

Sunday:

Salzburg – Klagenfurt 3: 2 (0: 2)

Wals-Siezenheim, Red Bull Arena, 15.233; SR Ciochirca

Tore:

0:1 Moreira (10.)

0:2 Irving (37./Elfmeter)

1:2 School (49.)

2:2 Adamu (62.)

3:2 Adamu (74.)

Salzburg: Walke (35th/Köhn) – Dedic, Solet, Pavlovic, Ulmer (61st/Van der Brempt) – Seiwald – Capaldo (46th/Forson), Kameri (46th/Adam), Kjaergaard – Koita, Sesko (87th). /Gloukh)

Klagenfurt: Menzel – Blauensteiner, Gezos, Mahrer, Schumacher (85th / Wimmer) – Benatelli (85th / Karweina) – Moreira (78th / Wernitznig), Irving, Cvetko – Soto (18th / Miesenböck), Jaritz (78th / Arweiler )

Yellow cards: Kameri and Miesenböck

The best: Adamu, Sesko, Pavlovic and Irving, Moreira