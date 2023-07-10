Bundesliga season start: VfL Wolfsburg starts in preparation – is there another star?

Status: 07/10/2023 11:57 am

Bundesliga club VfL Wolfsburg started preparations for the new season on Monday morning without their coach Niko Kovac. The goal is clear: After two years of abstinence, the “Wolves” should now qualify for the European Cup again.

According to the club, Kovac was absent from the start for private reasons and is not expected back on the pitch until Friday. His brother Robert Kovac led the first public unit on Monday. The assistant coach sent the 23-strong team onto the pitch to warm up ten minutes before the scheduled start at 9.50am.

The 50 or so spectators got to see three of four external newcomers for the first time: Tiago Tomás, Moritz Jenz and Cedric Zesinger. In addition to the players who were recently in action at the U21 European Championship (Micky van de Ven, Bartol Franjic, Aster Vranckx and Kilian Fischer), Vaclav Cerny was absent. The Czech international, who moved to Lower Saxony from FC Twente, has been given a few days of special leave.

All players should be there by the time the training camp takes place in Seefeld, Austria, from July 17th to 22nd. The first test match against an amateur selection takes place two days earlier.

Restructuring of the squad already well advanced

After the team failed to qualify for international business for the second time in a row, those responsible around Managing Director Marcel Schäfer have already pushed ahead with the restructuring of the squad. In addition to the four newcomers, which are said to have cost almost 30 million euros, there are already a few departures.

In preparation, the team has to find itself again. With Omar Marmoush, Paulo Otavio and ex-captain Josuha Guilavogui, three professionals have left VfL on a free transfer. In addition to Marin Pongracic (Lecce/Italy), Felix Nmecha’s move to Borussia Dortmund filled the box office.

Is Wolfsburg serious about Gosens?

Under the watchful eye of Schäfer, Maximilian Philipp, who returned to Wolfsburg after his loan to Werder Bremen, and Lukas Nmecha were back on the ball with the team on Monday.

In the course of preparation, however, the squad is likely to change further. Above all, Wolfsburg are still looking for a left-back. On the access side, rumors about Robin Gosens persist. According to media reports, Wolfsburg are said to have upped the ante in negotiations with Inter Milan.

But something could still happen with the departures. The future of the loan returnees around Philipp is just as uncertain as that of central defenders Maxence Lacroix and van de Ven. The Dutchman should be on the list at Liverpool FC.

