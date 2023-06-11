Home » Bundesliga: Seoane becomes head coach in Mönchengladbach
Sports

Bundesliga: Seoane becomes head coach in Mönchengladbach

by admin
Bundesliga: Seoane becomes head coach in Mönchengladbach

As of: 6/6/2023 4:08 p.m

Gerardo Seoane is the new head coach of Borussia Mönchengladbach. The Swiss will succeed Daniel Farke.

The 44-year-old Swiss signed a three-year contract with the Lower Rhine Bundesliga club on Tuesday (06/06/2023). Nils Schmadtke will take over the position of sports director license.

Swiss last until October at Bayer Leverkusen

Seoane was most recently head coach at Bayer Leverkusen (July 2021 to October 2022), before that he spent three years at Young Boys Bern in Switzerland, where he won the Swiss championship three times in a row and the cup once. Seoane’s coaching team will include Patrick Schnarwiler (assistant coach) and Nicolas Dyon (physical coach).

“Gerardo Seoane has worked successfully in various positions over the past few years. He is a young but experienced coach who fits our approach to football and we are delighted to have him at Borussia Mönchengladbach from now on,” said Roland Virkus, Borussia’s sporting director.

