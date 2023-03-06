Nicolas Seiwald gave the visitors the lead in the fourth minute in front of 24,200 spectators in the Allianz Stadium. Bernhard Zimmermann managed to equalize for Hütteldorfer immediately before the break. In the Rapid quarter of an hour, Sesko made a great appearance, scoring three goals between the 80th and 87th minute to decide the game. The 2:4 by Guido Burgstaller in the 95th minute came too late.

The Hütteldorfer have been without a win for four years or 17 cross-competitive games in which they lost 15 times. In the fight for the championship group, Rapid is fourth, three points above the line. Captain Andreas Ulmer played his 400th league game for the Bulls, something only 34 players had done before him. Coach Matthias Jaissle’s team is traveling to LASK next Sunday. Rapid receives WSG Tirol on the same day.

“Cops” catch lightning start

Rapid coach Zoran Barisic only changed his starting eleven in one position compared to the 2-1 away win in Wolfsberg: Marco Grüll, who has recovered, replaced Ante Bajic on the left offensive side. The ailing Oliver Strunz was not in the squad again. There was only one change for Salzburg compared to the 2-0 win at home against Ried, Luka Sucic played instead of Oscar Gloukh.

Rapid was caught cold by the guests after less than four minutes. A quick free-kick from Nicolas Capaldo landed in a roundabout way at Ulmer. With a fine pass from the outside, the jubilee served Seiwald, who was completely free in the middle, and who had little trouble scoring his second Bundesliga goal.

As a result, a battle-focused game developed in which both teams acted on an equal footing. The Viennese got into the game better, but Burgstaller aimed too high with a long-range shot (21′). Referee Dieter Muckenhammer ended an exchange of blows between Capaldo and Jonas Auer with yellow cards for both players (25′).

Zimmermann meets to equalize

Inaccuracies in the build-up then prevented both sides from scoring chances – up to the 44th minute. A long ball from Niklas Hedl found Marco Grüll, who prevailed in a duel against an indisposed Amar Dedic and set up the ball perfectly for Zimmermann. The 21-year-old netted to equalize with the right and scored his seventh goal of the season.

In added time, Sucic had to leave the field and was replaced by Gloukh. Jaissle also took out Noah Okafor at the break and brought on Sesko. The hit continued to be intense, but playful highlights remained the exception. Both teams largely neutralized each other. A VAR intervention after a foul by Aleksa Pejic on Lucas Gourna-Douath caused the greatest excitement for the time being, referee Muckenhammer decided on a yellow card (69th).

Köhn prevents backlog

The game picked up speed again. Burgstaller initially had the Rapid lead at his head, but after a Kasius cross, the striker was denied by a spectacularly reacting Philipp Köhn (78th). The Salzburg goalie also defused Grüll’s margin. Substitute Sesko became the match winner on the other side. The Slovenian initially used an unfortunate rebound from Rapid central defender Michael Sollbauer to lead the visitors again (80′).

Four minutes later, the striker followed suit and coldly converted a pass from Gloukh to make it 3-1. But Sesko didn’t have enough of that and shortly afterwards increased to 4:1. This sealed the champions’ 16th win of the season in the league. Burgstaller finally scored with a head in added time.

Comments on the game:

Zoran Barisic (Rapid-Trainer): “The necessary bit of luck was missing, which you need in such a game against such an opponent. There is one or the other key scene that was responsible for the fact that we have to accept this defeat. It’s obviously hard to take at the moment.” “Basically, as far as the performance of my team is concerned, I have to compliment them. We fell behind pretty early on, but we kept our heads up and tried to play forward. All in all, I think we played an even game, but we didn’t have the necessary luck on our side.”

Matthias Jaissle (Salzburg coach): “It’s clear that you don’t always put 100 percent on the pitch. But all in all, I found it very good in terms of play today over long stretches, even in the first half. We may have failed here and there, especially in the final third, to show the necessary consistency, but I’m satisfied.”

Benjamin Sesco (Three-goal scorer): “It’s especially nice in this stadium because almost all the fans were against me. So it feels even more special to me that I was able to help the team win.”

Admiral Bundesliga, 20. Round

Sunday:

Rapid – Salzburg 2:4 (1:1)

Vienna, Allianz Stadium, 24,200, SR Muckenhammer

Torfolge:

0:1 Seiwald (4.)

1:1 Zimmermann (44.)

1:2 School (80.)

1:3 School (84.)

1:4 School (87.)

2: 4 Burgstaller (95th)

Rapid: Hedl – Kasius, Querfeld, Sollbauer, Auer – Pejic, Kerschbaum (85./Knasmüllner) – Zimmermann (74./Bajic), Greil (82./Petrovic), Grüll (82./Moormann) – Burgstaller

Salzburg: Köhn – Dedic (90./Van der Brempt), Solet, Pavlovic, Ulmer – Capaldo (79./Kjaergaard), Gourna-Douath, Sucic (45.+2/Gloukh), Seiwald – Adamu (79./Koita), Okafor (46./Sesco)

Yellow cards: Auer, Pejic or Pavlovic, Capaldo, Köhn, Seiwald, Adamu, Jaissle (coach)

The best: Kasius, Burgstaller or Sesko, Seiwald, Gourna-Douath, Köhn