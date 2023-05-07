Bundesliga: Setback for LASK at Austria Klagenfurt

In the table, LASK is now five points behind Sturm Graz and leader Red Bull Salzburg (from 5 p.m. in the home game against Rapid) in third place four rounds before the end of the season. Second place would entitle you to qualify for the Champions League.

The Carinthians, on the other hand, are now tied with fifth place held by Vienna Austria, which means the ticket for the play-off to compete in the Conference League qualification. With the draw, Peter Pacult’s team also managed to make up for the 4-0 loss in Linz last week and for the four competitive defeats this season against LASK.

Battle and spasm at half time one

The first half was marked by struggle and spasm – and controversial refereeing decisions. The first excitement came in the 16th minute when a cross from Christopher Cvetko touched Filip Stojkovic’s arm. Referee Alain Sadikovski did not decide on a penalty even after examining the TV pictures. The anger about this brought Pacult the yellow card and Klagenfurt managing director Matthias Imhof the red card.

Her wish for a penalty was granted a little later. Nicolas Wimmer fell after contact with Philipp Ziereis, followed by a penalty whistle that got the blood of LASK coach Dietmar Kühbauer boiling. Undeterred by this, Irving converted safely. Less than two minutes later, Kühbauer was angry again. Kosmas Gkezos brought down Keito Nakamura in the penalty spot but Sadikovski’s whistle was silent.

Rearing up after changing sides

Only after the change of sides did LASK find their game better. Klagenfurt goalie Phillip Menzel fished a Nakamura shot out of the near corner (52′) and was there when Mustapha had a chance (63′) before he had to admit defeat. After a corner from Peter Michorl, Menzel was only able to fend off a header from Felix Luckeneder for a short time, and Mustapha, who had been substituted seven minutes earlier, brushed it off.

In the finish, LASK, who was still unbeaten in this championship group season, was closer to the three points. Ziereis had the best chance of scoring the winning goal, his shot in the 89th minute hit the post. In the 93rd minute, however, the Upper Austrians lost director Robert Zulj with yellow-red, so the former Germany legionnaire will miss the home game against Red Bull Salzburg in a week’s time.

Admiral Bundesliga, 28. Round

Sunday:

Austria Klagenfurt – LASK 1: 1 (1: 0)

Klagenfurt, 28 Black Arena, 3,326 spectators, SR Sadikovski

Torfolge:

1:0 Irving (25./Elfmeter)

1:1 Mustapha (66.)

Klagenfurt: Menzel – Gkezos (74./Blauensteiner), Mahrer, N. Wimmer, Schumacher – Wernitznig (74./Miesenböck) – Demaku (82./Jaritz), Benatelli, Irving (55./Moreira), Cvetko – Soto (82. /Bonnah)

SHOT: Schlager – Stojkovic, Ziereis, Luckeneder, Renner – Horvath, Michorl (68./Jovicic) – Usor (59./Flecker), Zulj, Nakamura (88./Goiginger) – Ljubicic (59./Mustapha)

Red card: Imhof (22nd/Klagenfurt managing director/criticism)

Gelb-Rot: Zulj (93./Foul)

Yellow cards: Pacult (coach), N. Wimmer and Stojkovic

The best: N. Wimmer, Cvetko and Ziereis, Nakamura, Horvath