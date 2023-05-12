Bundesliga: Silberberger faces a rare anniversary

On July 1, 2013, the now 49-year-old Tyrolean started his job at the sports community in Wattens and still has it. “It’s a privilege,” said Silberberger in an interview with ORF for the “Sport am Sonntag” program. “The average tenure as a coach is around a year, so ten years is certainly exceptional. There are only a few in Europe who also complete these ten years.”

In the top ten European leagues, including Austria, there are only two coaches who have been in office longer than Wörgler: Diego Simeone from Atletico Madrid and Christian Streich from SC Freiburg have been in office since December 2011. What’s the secret? “It’s hard to say exactly how to do it. You have to stay authentic.”

Silberberger obviously knows what it takes to do this. “I was at FC Kufstein for six years before that.” On average, he lasts eight years as a coach. The former Bundesliga player led the WSG from the regional league to the Bundesliga and established it there.

The Tyroleans, who even played in the championship group two years ago, are currently six points ahead of the relegation zone. If he wins at home against SV Ried on Friday (7:30 p.m.), he would be in the top league with the Tyroleans for the fourth time in a row.

Trainer in success and failure

“We have succeeded, setting benchmark after benchmark, but we have also failed. And there was never an issue of needing a new coach. That makes me proud,” emphasized Silberberger, who felt the support of his president.

“Thomas Silberberger is a remarkable person, on and off the pitch. He knows how to lead the team to the highest level, how to find and train talent. There is trust from the entire management,” explained Diana Langes-Swarovski, adding: “If there are no mistakes, why should you ever replace him?”

Other coaches are far behind

This is of course the exception, Wiener Austria alone had eleven coaches during the time that Silberberger was in office at the WSG. A look at the tenure of the other eleven Bundesliga coaches shows what a unique selling proposition Silberberger has. The successful coach of Sturm Graz, Christian Ilzer, is number two at almost three years old.

The reasons for leaving a club are of course different, most are left because they were unsuccessful, others (like almost everyone in Salzburg) get a better chance elsewhere. In Wattens it fits all sides. “He can always adapt to a new team,” praised WSG goalie Ferdinand Oswald. “He always says everything straight out, he’s a real character,” stressed Felix Bacher.

And it should stay that way. “I used to want to retire at the age of 50, but I gave up the idea. I’ll retire at 60,” Silberberger said with a smile. Not only prominent examples such as Guy Roux (36 years at AJ Auxerre) or Arsene Wenger (22 years at Arsenal) show that it can go much longer – Luigi Fresco has been the coach of Virtus Verona for 41 years and is now playing around with the club promotion to the Italian Serie B.

Term of office of the current Bundesliga coaches

Thomas Silberberger (Tyrol): nine years, ten months

Christian Ilzer (Storm): two years, ten months

Peter Pacult (Klagenfurt): two years, four months

Matthias Jaissle (Salzburg): one year, ten months

Mark Mader (Lustenau): one year, ten months

Dietmar Kuhbauer (LASK): one year, one month

Zoran Barisic (Rapid): six months

Markus Schop (Hartberg): five months

Michael Wimmer (Austria): four months

Maximilian Senft (Ried): two months

Manfred Schmid (WAC): two months

Klaus Schmidt (Altach): one month