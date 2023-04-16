Bundesliga: Six goals and two reds in a furious derby

Guido Burgstaller put Rapid ahead after 15 minutes with a diving header (15′), the “Veilchen” turned the game around with a double strike from Andreas Gruber (28′) and Haris Tabakovic (31′), before Roman Kerschbaum equalized before the break (43rd).

Even before the break, Denso Kasius and Tabakovic’s emotions were running high, those of the green-white defender apparently did not calm down even in the half-time break, because the Dutchman saw the red card after a foul on Reinhold Ranftl (47th).

After that, Austria had more of the game, but Rapid also had chances. Tabakovic gave the guests the lead again (78′), but a free-kick from Marco Grüll ensured the final score (83′). Three minutes later, Austria’s Tabakovic also flew off the field. In the table, the Hütteldorfer stay one point ahead of the favorites.

Admiral Bundesliga, champion group, 25th round

Sunday:

Rapid – Austria 3:3 (2:2)

Vienna, Allianz Stadium, 26,000 (sold out), SR Gishamer

Torfolge:

1: 0 (15th) Burgstaller

1:1 (28.) Gruber

1:2 (31.) Tabakovic

2:2 (43.) Cherry tree

2:3 (78.) Tabakovic

3: 3 (83.) Grüll (free kick)

Rapid: Hedl – Kasius, Querfeld (93./Moormann), Sollbauer, Auer – Kerschbaum (83./Druijf), Pejic – Strunz (63. Greil), M. Oswald (63./Schick), Grüll – Burgstaller

Austria: Früchtl – Handl, Martins, Mühl – Ranftl, Braunöder (76./Jukic), Fitz (90./Holland), Fischer, Polster – Gruber (75. Dovedan), Tabakovic

Rote Karte: Kasius (47./Foul)

Yellow-Red: Tabakovic (86th/repeated foul play)

Yellow cards: Burgstaller, Pejic, Schick or Fitz, Dovedan

The best: Burgstaller, Kerschbaum or Tabakovic, Gruber, Fischer