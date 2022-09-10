Home Sports Bundesliga-Sobosloy assists + world wave + instigated Leipzig 3-0 Dortmund – yqqlm
Original title: Bundesliga-Sobosloy assists + world wave + instigated Leipzig 3-0 Dortmund

On September 10, Beijing time, in the sixth round of the Bundesliga, Leipzig played against Dortmund at home. Orban scored with a header, Sobosloe contributed a long-range shot to the world, and Hydala scored, and finally Leipzig defeated Dortmund 3-0. It is worth mentioning that this game is the debut of Leipzig’s new coach Roselle, and the team he was in charge of last season was the opponent Dortmund.

Leipzig scored in the 5th minute of the game. Sobosloe took a right corner kick into the penalty area, and Orban scored a header near the penalty spot, giving Leipzig a 1-0 lead.

In the final stage of stoppage time in the first half, Sobosloe received an assist from Simakan and a shocking long-range shot from the middle.

In the second half, there was no achievement under the deadlock. Until the 84th minute, it was Sobosloy again. After the successful steal from the left in the frontcourt, it was passed to Nkunku in the middle. Werner on the top, Werner easily crossed the goalkeeper, Hydala on the other side pushed the empty goal, and Leipzig rewritten the score to 3-0.

At the end of the game, Leipzig finally defeated Dortmund 3-0. With 2 wins, 2 draws and 2 losses with 8 points, they came to the 10th position in the standings, while Dortmund, who lost this game, temporarily ranked 4th in the standings with 12 points.

Lineup for both sides

Leipzig: 1-Gulasic, 37-Diallo (76’32-Gwadior), 2-Simakan (67’39-Henrichs), 4-Willy-Orban, 22-Raum, 24-Schrager, 27-Leimer, 10-Forsberg (77’8-Hydala), 11-Werner (85’44-Kanpur), 17-Sor Bosloy, 18-Nkunku

Dortmund: 33-Meier, 17-Wolff (58’7-Reina), 4-Schlotterbeck, 25-Sule, 13-Guerrero, 24-Meunier, 6-Ozjan (69’49-Enjinma), 11-Royce, 19-Brant (49’18-Mukoko), 22-Bellingham, 20-Modeste (86’23-Em Ray Jan)

