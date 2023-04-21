Bundesliga: Söder sticks to Bayern – “Dortmunder almost too stupid”

The championship fight in the Bundesliga is more exciting than it has been for a long time. However, Markus Söder firmly believes in FC Bayern’s title defense. The Bavarian Prime Minister gives the professionals of the record champions clear advice.

Bayern’s Prime Minister Markus Söder firmly believes in the championship title for FC Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga – and also relies on the weakness of pursuer Borussia Dortmund. Bayern now have to “stick together as a team, stand together as a club. You are ahead. The Dortmunders are actually almost too stupid to become German champions,” said Söder on Thursday evening at the “Bild” event “Aufschlag bei Bild” as part of the Munich tennis tournament: “I am very optimistic that we will become German champions. The people of Dortmund help you.”

Six games before the end of the season, the German record champions are two points ahead of Dortmund in the Bundesliga table. BVB was unable to use Bayern’s slip-up on the previous day against Hoffenheim (1-1) in their own 3-3 draw in Stuttgart, although they had led 2-0 against the relegation contenders in the meantime.

“Everyone in town wants to be champions,” said Emre Can, midfielder at BVB, recently. “We would be stupid if we said it differently. It’s the truth: We’re two points behind Bayern and there are still six games to go,” emphasized Can. But they also knew “that we have to do more for it. We have to win our games. And then you will see what happens in the end.”

In any case, Söder, actually a fan of the second division club 1. FC Nürnberg, wishes for a successful FC Bayern as the father of the country. For him, Thomas Tuchel is exactly the right coach who will bring success back. “Personally, I think Tuchel is a great coach and he will bring huge benefits to the club in the long run,” said Söder. But it is important that the team finally emit more goal danger again and bring more concentration to the pitch, added Söder. The Bavarian Prime Minister also has one piece of advice ready: “Fewer hairstyles, less fashion, less frills.”