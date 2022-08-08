Bologna, 8 August 2022 – The new 2022/2023 season of Bundesliga has officially begun. The Bavaria Monaco seems on track to run for dominator for the eleventh consecutive season. The boys of Nagelsmann have, in fact, crashed the Concord Francoforte with a very heavy 6-1. A clear indication that the Bavarians are not satisfied and want to take the title once again. The first rivals, the Borussia Dortmund they also won the three points against the Bayer Leverkusen : a goal of Reus it was enough to lock the result on the 1-0 final.

In the other matches of the day, the Leipzig made his debut with a draw at home Stuttgart while the Freiburg he knocked down 4-0 Augsburg . A peaceful day also for the Union Berlino who prevailed on Herta in the derby of the capital, and for the Colonia against Schalke 04.

Bundesliga Results Matchday 1

concord Bavaria Monaco 1-6 5 ‘Kimmich, 10’ Pavard, 29 ‘Mané, 35’ Musiala, 43 ‘Gnabry, 64’ Kolo Muani, 83 ‘Musiala

Bochum- Mainz 1-2 26′ Onisiwo, 39′ Stoger, 77′ Onisiwo

Augsburg- Freiburg 0-4 46′ Gregoritsch, 48′ Grifo, 61′ Ginter, 78′ Free

Wolfsburg-Werder Bremen 2-2 11′ Nmecha, 21′ Fullkrug, 23′ Bittencourt, 84′ Guilavogui

Union Berlino -Herta 3-1 31′ Siebatcheu, 50′ Becker, 54′ Knoche, 85′ Lukebakio

Borussia Moenchengladbach -Hoffenheim 3-1 25′ Skov, 42′ Bensebaini, 71′ Thuram, 78′ Elvedi

Borussia Dortmund -Bayer Leverkusen 1-0 10′ Reus

Stockarda-RB Lipsia 1-1 8′ Head, 31′ Fried

Colonia -Schalke 04 3-1 49′ Kilian, 62′ Kainz, 76′ Bulter, 80′ Ljubicic

Bundesliga standings

Bayern Monaco 3, Friburgo 3, Borussia Moenchengladbach 3, Colonia 3, Union Berlino 3, Mainz 3, Borussia Dortmund 3, Werder Brema 1, Wolfsburg 1, RB Lipsia 1, Stoccarda 1, Bochum 0, Bayer Leverkusen 0, Herta 0, Hoffenheim 0, Schalke 04 0, Augsburg 0, Eintracht 0

Read also: Juve-Atletico Madrid 0-4, Morata’s hat-trick