“We had a great chance to get closer. Unfortunately we didn’t use this chance”, storm attacker Manprit Sarkaria was disappointed after the final whistle. Some of the Sturm players would have noticed the happy 3:3 of Salzburg against Austria Vienna just before the kick-off. Alexander Prass put the Graz guests on course with the opening goal (48th).

But then the runner-up broke in, left the game to LASK and got the receipt with two goals conceded. “It’s really hard to explain, we let ourselves fall. It could also be a matter of mentality, we have to analyze that now,” said Sarkaria, who praised the strong LASK goalie Alexander Schlager. Ilzer also went to investigate the causes. “With the leadership it would have been done to make the game different.” But his squad had become passive and wanted to rest on the laurels.

LASK succeeds in taking revenge against Sturm After the end of the cup semifinals, LASK managed to take revenge on Puntigamer Sturm Graz at the end of the 24th round of the Admiral Bundesliga on Sunday.

“Joker” Ibrahim Mustapha (71st) and Keito Nakamura (79th) brought the people of Linz three points, satisfaction after the tight 0:1 in the cup semifinals on Thursday and happy holidays.

LASK approaches storm again

Coach Dietmar Kühbauer’s team reduced the gap to Sturm in third place in the table to four points, which particularly annoyed Ilzer. “I’m annoyed by the missed opportunity that we didn’t keep a really tough opponent at a distance with LASK. That was our job.” In addition, the focus has not lost anything in Salzburg, that is a different scene.

In any case, the Sturm fans who had traveled with them sang encouraging songs for their squad after the game, while the people of Linz celebrated extensively on the other side. “The satisfaction is huge. They provoked nicely after winning the cup, every one of us was highly motivated,” said Peter Michorl. “We want to consolidate third place, that was an important step.” On Sunday they are guests in Salzburg. You’ve seen that Salzburg can leave something behind, said Michorl, “we want to do that too”.

Unusual feelings at Kühbauer

Kühbauer, meanwhile, gave his team “huge praise”, emphasizing the “strength of character and mentality”. After the comeback in the second half, he was “proud because it is not a matter of course”. The happy ending at Easter triggered unusual feelings in the 52-year-old, the Burgenland ran across the pitch after the game and hugged his players. “It was a reaction that they deserved,” said Kühbauer, ready to joke: “I’m just sorry for not sprinting, I’m usually better at it. Every boy deserves a kiss. But I’m so happily married to my wife, so I didn’t do it.”

Admiral Bundesliga, champion group, 24th round

Sunday:

LASK – Storm 2: 1 (0: 0)

Linz, Raiffeisen Arena, 12,000, SR Weinberger

Torfolge:

0:1 Prass (48.)

1:1 Mustapha (71.)

2:1 Nakamura (79.)

SHOT: Schlager – Stojkovic, Ziereis, Luckeneder, Renner – Michorl (81./Jovicic), Horvath – Usor (73./Flecker), Zulj, Nakamura (82./Taoui) – Ljubicic (60./Mustapha)

Sturm: Okonkwo – Gazibegovic, Affengruber, Geyrhofer, Schnegg (82./Dante) – Hierländer (61./Ljubic) – Horvat, Kiteishvili (81./Böving), Prass – Sarkaria (80./Teixeira), Ajeti (61./Emegha )

Yellow cards: Ziereis, Flecker, Stojkovic, Taoui or Ajeti, Hierländer, Schnegg

The best: Nakamura, Mustapha or Prass, Schnegg, Sarkaria