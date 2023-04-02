Emanuel Emegha (6th), Manprit Sarkaria (45th + 1) and Otar Kiteishvili (70th) scored the goals of a leading Sturm team that won for the ninth time in their twelfth home game of the season. Guido Burgstaller managed to equalize in the meantime (17th). In the end, the series continued: Sturm have been unbeaten against Rapid for nine matches.

Rapid conceded their tenth defeat of the season, the first time since Zoran Barisic returned to the coaching bench, Hütteldorfer lost two games in a row. Three home games will now follow for the Viennese, starting with the ÖFB Cup semi-final against Ried on Wednesday (8.30 p.m.). Sturm will receive LASK in the second semi-final on Thursday (8.30 p.m., live on ORF1).

In Storm, Sarkaria started alongside Emegha in attack. Alexandar Borkovic defended instead of the injured defender Gregory Wüthrich alongside David Affengruber. Barisic surprised with his line-up. Ex-Grazer Thorsten Schick instead of Denso Kasius gave the defensive part in front of Oliver Strunz on the right flank, Christoph Knasmüllner missed another chance in the tenth position.

Medical emergency causes delay

The game started half an hour late due to a medical emergency. A beer and pretzel seller had to be resuscitated, the man was in a stable condition when he was transported away in the completely silent stadium.

After that, the almost full ranks only hesitantly got louder, but finally in the sixth minute, when Emegha extended his scoring streak to the eighth goal of the season. After a hair-raising bad pass from Leopold Querfeld, things happened quickly: David Schnegg served Tomi Horvat, who put through to Emegha, and the Dutchman shot dry as a bone.

Burgstaller manages to equalize quickly

Sturm were in the lead and in control of the game, but Rapid also used their first chance to equalize – which is well worth seeing. Schick crept behind the defense and put Grüll’s lateral shift across to Burgstaller, who volleyed the ball artistically into the cross corner.

Graz responded with an increase in chances until the half-time break. Stefan Hierländer missed the top opportunity, who after a Sarkaria header extended to Hedl, but was blocked by Jonas Auer when he scored the goal (40′). Rapid put up a fight and was able to claim maximum efficiency at this point.

VAR intervention puts Sturm back in front

In the aftermath of the first half, there was still jubilation in the Grazer Oval – with a delay, because the referee team around Stefan Ebner initially refused to recognize the 2:1. However, Schnegg – whose side was used for almost everything – was not offside in front of his cross. Hedl excelled in completing Horvat but was powerless to save Sarkarias. The goal was awarded after VAR intervention.

Rapid tried more offensively after the break, but again remained largely harmless, driven by the offensive solo entertainer Burgstaller. Sturm set the tone and substitute Kiteishvili made the preliminary decision on the counterattack after preliminary work by Emegha. The Georgian didn’t give Hedl a chance with a low shot from eight yards out. Rapid didn’t give up yet, Sturm missed good chances for more goals on the counterattack. It stayed at 3:1.

Admiral Bundesliga, champion group, 23rd round

Sunday:

Sturm Graz – Rapid 3:1 (2:1)

Merkur Arena, 16,000 (sold out), SR Ebner

Torfolge:

1:0 Open (6.)

1: 1 Burgstaller (17th)

2:1 Sarkaria (45.+1)

3:1 Kiteishvili (70.)

Sturm: Okonkwo – Gazibegovic, Affengruber, Borkovic, Schnegg – Gorenc-Stankovic – Hierländer (62./Kiteishvili), T. Horvat (85./Geyrhofer), Prass (85./Dante) – Sarkaria (85./Teixeira), Emegha (77./Ajeti)

Rapid: Hedl – Schick (62nd / Kasius), Querfeld, Sollbauer, Auer – Kerschbaum (73rd / Zimmermann), Pejic – Strunz, Knasmüllner (62nd / Greil), Grüll (73rd / Bajic) – Burgstaller (85th / Oswald )

Yellow cards: Emegha, Hierländer, Gorenc-Stankovic, Affengruber and Schick, Pejic

The best: Schnegg, Horvat, Emegha or Hedl, Burgstaller