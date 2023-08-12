Bundesliga: “Tchickbude” paved the way for the Linz derby comeback

In the second division, the teams have met more often since then, before that there was a city duel in the Austrian upper house 52 times. The last time was on May 31, 1997, when FC Linz bowed out with a 3-0 win, even though there was official talk of a merger between the two big clubs in Linz. The only memory left of the SK VÖEST Linz factory team, born in 1946, was around 1974, when they were champions for the first and last time.

In the 1997 merger year, disappointed blue-and-white supporters regrouped around Hermann Schellmann (“I knew that blue-and-white football couldn’t have happened”). They took over the then fourth division club SV Austria Tabak and made their way to the “Tchickbuden” square – henceforth called the Donauparkstadion – with the ups and downs traditional in this country in the Bundesliga.

GEPA/Josef Bollwein In 1997, the “Tchickbuden” square became the blue and white Donaupark stadium

Ironically, the rise was achieved this year on the old LASK-Platz in Linz’s Daimlerstraße, because like the stadium on the Gugl, which was getting on in years, the Donauparkstadion also gave way to a new arena. Blue and white were already second division champions in 2021, but had not applied for a license at the time due to the lack of a stadium. Two years later they play in the new stadium in the Bundesliga and have at least two duels with their arch-rivals in their own city.

History of the Linz soccer derby

The games between VÖEST Linz and LASK were always highlights for football fans in Linz. In 1997 the two clubs merged and the derby was history.

New stadiums and derby trigger “great euphoria”.

“It’s an absolute highlight for Linz and for the fans to have such a derby back in the Bundesliga after such a long time. I believe that with two new stadiums, with two Bundesliga clubs, there is great euphoria for everyone. It’s also a highlight for the coaching team and for our players, it’s a highlight for everyone,” said Blau-Weiss coach Gerald Scheiblehner, who, like his counterpart, has worked for the city rivals before.

GEPA/Christian Moser , GEPA/Manuel Binder In 2023, two new football arenas were opened in Linz, and the derby will take place in the Raiffeisen Arena on Saturday

“It’s a great thing for the sports city of Linz. For me and on a sporting level, the derbies are of course very important,” said LASK trainer Thomas Sageder last week.

For many years, the old Linz stadium on the Gugl was shared, which hadn’t collected many popularity points with football clubs and fans for a long time, not only because of the track and field track. The city and state didn’t exactly miss the European Championship at home in 2008 as an opportunity, after which they preferred to invest around 30 million euros in the renovation.

Later, LASK was even supposed to play its home games in Pasching for cost reasons, and also planned a new stadium on Lake Pichlingersee before politics and business were able to come up with a multi-stadium solution without further ado. Since 2023, football has been played in the Raiffeisen Arena (spectator capacity: 19,080) and in the Hofmann Personal Stadium (5,565). Where, as an innovation, a furniture store warehouse is located under the stadium, the “second leg” against LASK will take place in four months.

LASK already under pressure to succeed

Before the first derby of the season, both teams hold at one point. The promoted team lost 2-1 at WAC and fought against Hartberg in the Bundesliga home premiere in the last few minutes to win 3-3. After a poor performance, LASK saved a 1-1 win against Rapid at the start, and then runner-up Sturm had to admit defeat 2-0. Sageder, who surprisingly succeeded Dietmar Kühbauer in the summer, is already under pressure to succeed.

GEPA/Daniel Schoenherr After a weak start to the season, LASK has to deliver in the derby against Blau-Weiss Linz

“I can feel an incredible sense of anticipation in the team,” emphasized the man from the Innviertel region at the press conference on Thursday. The climber, who is starting as a clear outsider, feels no pressure. “We’re going into the game as a clear outsider in a pleasant way. But we want to play a good role. It should be a cool game with a lot of speed,” promised Scheiblehner in advance.

Not the first derby in the new stadium

The Raiffeisen Arena will be full at the 53rd Bundesliga derby between black and white and blue and white (19 wins for LASK, 15 draws, 18 defeats, 61:62 goals), but it will not be the first derby in the new stadium . Three weeks ago, the women’s teams dueled, LASK won 2:1 in front of 2,300 spectators.

Before the explosive duel of the men’s teams, LASK President Siegmund Gruber also appealed to the two fan camps. “I hope – and this is my big appeal – that we have a peaceful game. Despite all the rivalry, we should settle it on the square.” There, where the truth is known to lie, as once on the square of the “Tchickbude”.