China News Service, Beijing, August 9 (Reporter Bian Liqun) Recently, the Bundesliga team Dortmund and the Fujian Happy Island Base officially reached a strategic cooperation to jointly establish the Dortmund International Academy (China). It is understood that this is the first international academy established in China by the Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund. The two sides will be committed to introducing the mature and advanced football youth training system in Germany, building a youth football training platform, and helping the development of Chinese football.

On-site presentation.Photo courtesy of the organizer

Dortmund Football Club, nicknamed “Bumblebee”, was born in 1909 and has a history of more than 100 years. Dortmund’s youth training representative Gotze, once lore Argentina in the World Cup final in Brazil, helping the German national team to win the Hercules Cup. There are countless football superstars coming out of Dortmund, including Lewandowski, Reus, Hummels, Dembele, Aubameyang, Haaland and so on.

Dortmund Asian sports director Marius said that they will use Dortmund’s rich experience in talent training to help China cultivate more outstanding talents in line with the development of modern football; and strengthen international exchanges, and organize elite club teams every year Come to China for training and communicate directly with Chinese young players. Excellent players from Chinese schools also have the opportunity to study and train at the Dortmund club.

On-site presentation.Photo courtesy of the organizer

The chairman of Happy Island (Fujian) Tourism Development Co., Ltd. said: “Dortmund’s youth training facilities are absolutely leading and professional, high-tech is widely used in player training, and the scouting system and player data analysis system are even more amazing. The establishment of Dortmund International Youth Academy (China) will maximize the learning and application of Dortmund’s advanced system, and explore and find another way out for the integration of youth football schools in China.”

It is understood that as a brand-new football training base in China, the Zhangzhou Happy Island International Football Training Base in Fujian has built 34 all-natural grass football fields, including 21 international standard 11-a-side pitches and 13 5-a-side pitches.

