[The Epoch Times, March 05, 2023](Comprehensive report by Epoch Times reporter Li Rongshi) On March 3-4, local time, the 23rd round of the Bundesliga continued to be fiercely fought. Borussia Dortmund, who took the lead, beat the Leipzig Red Bull 2:1 at home. Temporarily ascended to the top of the list; the Bundesliga overlord Bayern Munich then withstood the pressure and defeated Stuttgart 2:1 in the away game. The points once again tied with Dortmund, and led the standings with a goal difference advantage. The battle for the top spot in the Bundesliga is inextricably fought, and the competition for relegation is not too far behind. The four bottom-ranked teams share 19 points. It is hard to predict who will be eliminated in the end.

Dortmund win eighth straight in league

Borussia Dortmund, who haven’t lost any points in the Bundesliga this year, sits at the Signal Iduna Park Stadium to face the fourth-ranked Leipzig Red Bull this round. In the 20th minute, the 33-year-old Dortmund captain Royce drove the ball into the penalty area. Facing the attacking goalkeeper, the German tried to get rid of his opponent and then fell to the ground. Slow motion showed that the Leipzig goalkeeper took Royce down when he fell to the ground. In the end, the referee gave Dortmund a penalty. Royce personally took the penalty and broke the deadlock for the team.

Statistics show that this is the 159th official game goal scored by Reus in Dortmund’s career, tying Zorc and tied for second in team history, second only to Pressler with 177 goals.

In the 39th minute, Dortmund set the ball into the penalty area and was cleared by the visiting team. The ball came outside the penalty area, and Emrejan took advantage of the opportunity. The ball bounced twice and flew into the gate, giving Dortmund a 2:0 lead. In the 74th minute, Fosberg scored with a shovel shot and recovered a goal for Leipzig. In the end, Dortmund defeated Leipzig 2:1 and scored the key 3 points.

In the whole game, Dortmund’s possession rate was only 38.4%, and there were only 8 shots in total, 3 of which were on target; Leipzig had 17 shots, 6 of which were on target. Obviously, in this game, after taking the lead, Dortmund did not go all out, but had some reservations, saving strength for the midweek Champions League knockout match against Chelsea. They beat the “Blues” 1-0 in the first round, but this score does not guarantee their advancement.

Since entering 2023, Dortmund has maintained a complete victory in 10 games in all competitions, including 8 league games, 1 Champions League game and 1 German Cup. You know, in the last game before the winter break, they lost to Borussia 2:4 in the away game, suffered a two-game losing streak, dropped to sixth place in the league, and were opened up by Bayern by 9 points. Now “Bumblebee” has been regarded as the best candidate to end Bayern’s domination of the Bundesliga.

Bayern score 100 goals in Stuttgart

After defeating Leipzig, Dortmund accumulated 49 points in one more game, surpassed Bayern, and temporarily led the standings with a 3-point advantage. At this time, the pressure came to the “King of the South” Bayern. In this round, Bayern went to an away game to challenge Stuttgart, which is deep in the relegation zone.

This season, Bayern’s performance in the league has been ups and downs. After experiencing a short-term downturn at the beginning of the season, they rushed to the top of the standings with a wave of winning streaks, once again proving their dominance in the Bundesliga; but after the end of the winter window, the “King of the South” lost points in a row and suffered a tie, allowing the Bundesliga championship to compete The reappearance of suspense, coupled with Dortmund’s outbreak, has doubled the pressure on Bayern recently.

Fortunately, this round of opponents Stuttgart is Bayern’s favorite. At home in Stuttgart, Bayern has won 10 consecutive Bundesliga victories and 12 consecutive victories against opponents in all competitions. As soon as the game started, Bayern turned to the guest and completely grasped the initiative on the field.

In the 39th minute, Dericht scored with a long shot from outside the penalty area, giving Bayern the first victory. In the 62nd minute, Muller made a wonderful pass from the top of the arc in the middle, and Shubo Moting pushed the goal from the right side of the penalty area, giving Bayern a 2-0 lead. It is worth mentioning that Moting’s goal is the 100th goal Bayern scored against Stuttgart in the away game of the Bundesliga. They also became the first team in the 60-year history of the Bundesliga. ball team.

In the 88th minute, Stuttgart made a cross to the penalty area. Perea leaped high, shook his head and hit the goal successfully, pulling back a goal for the home team. In the end, Bayern won Stuttgart 2:1 in the away game. After scoring all 3 points, they regained the top position in the Bundesliga with a goal difference of 25 goals.

The relegation competition has entered “white heat”

In this round of the relegation battle, Schalke 04 defeated the relegation opponent Bochum 2:0 in the away game, won the second consecutive league victory, and temporarily got rid of the bottom position of the league. Hoffenheim lost 0:1 to Mainz in the away game. After this round, Stuttgart, Hoffenheim, Schalke and Bochum have the same 19 points, ranking 15th to 18th among the 18 teams in the Bundesliga due to the difference in goal conceded.

The Bundesliga has played 23 rounds, and there are 11 rounds left in the season. The relegation situation has entered a “white heat”. Schalke, who had been at the bottom of the table before, remained unbeaten in the past six rounds and achieved 2 wins and 4 draws. It seems that the hope of relegation is the greatest among the four teams.

According to the relegation rules of the Bundesliga, the bottom two teams in each season will be directly relegated to the Bundesliga Bundesliga, and the bottom three in the league will have two home and away rounds of relegation play-offs with the third place in the Bundesliga Bundesliga. The winning team of the play-offs will be eligible to participate in the Bundesliga next season, and the losing team will have to play in the Bundesliga next season.

