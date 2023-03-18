The Watteners are in seventh place with 28 points and the bottom line is that they have the worst cards and need a slip from the competition. The Klagenfurt team is in fifth place with 30 points, one point and one place ahead of the favourites. Austria Klagenfurt will play in Lustenau in the 22nd round, Wiener Austria will host in Derby Rapid and Wattener will play Sturm Graz at home.

In any case, the Tyroleans are under pressure to win. A draw would not be enough even if Austria lost in the Vienna derby, since the violets are ahead in the direct season duel with Wattens (2:1 and 0:0). If the WSG beats Grazer, coach Thomas Silberberger’s team still has to hope that one of the two opponents will not win.

If Wiener Austria remains without a win, Wattener would pass. In the event of a draw from Klagenfurt at Austria Lustenau, both the Carinthians and the Tyroleans would have 31 points. Then the WSG ends up in the master group, since the direct season comparison speaks for them (2: 2 and 3: 2). On Sunday (all games at 5 p.m.) it should remain exciting until the end.

The promotion scenarios at a glance

Austria Klagenfurt joins the master group:

with a win in Lustenau

with a draw in Lustenau if Wiener Austria or WSG don’t win

in the event of a defeat in Lustenau, if Austria Vienna loses or the WSG does not win

Austria Wien joins the master group:

with a win against Rapid

with a draw against Rapid if Austria Klagenfurt loses or WSG doesn’t win

with a loss to Rapid if WSG doesn’t win

WSG Tirol joins the master group:

with a win against Sturm Graz if one of the two Austrias does not win

In the case of two or more clubs with the same number of points, the direct duels count as the first decision criterion. The ranking in detail:

1. Direct duel: First the number of points counts, then the goal difference, then the goals scored. If several teams are tied, an internal table of all direct duels is created.

2. higher goal difference

3. higher number of goals scored

4. higher number of victories

5. higher number of away wins

6. higher number of goals scored in away games