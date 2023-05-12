Home » Bundesliga: Tirol can fix relegation against Ried
Bundesliga: Tirol can fix relegation against Ried

There is no reason to panic among the Upper Austrians, however, as the gap to the penultimate Altach is only one point. However, the other competition has already rushed a little, Hartberg has five points more on the account, the WSG six.

“The team is on the move and we’re going to Tyrol hungry for victory,” emphasized Ried trainer Maximilian Senft. The duel against the Tyroleans will be “similarly intense” to the home game a month ago, when the two teams split 1-1.

Ried trainer Maximilian Senft is hoping for the first win in the qualifying group

Ried “very motivated”

Last week, Rieder gained at least a little self-confidence with a 2-2 win at Austria Lustenau after falling behind twice. “It would have been better, but the performance was very good,” said SVR professional Christoph Lang. Now the team is “very motivated” in the duel with the Tyroleans, the reward for the “good performance” should finally follow.

Qualifying group, 29th round

Friday, 7.30 p.m.:

Tirol – Ried

Innsbruck, Tivoli Stadium, SR Hameter

Possible lineups:

WSG: Oswald – Rogelj, Bacher, Behounek, Schulz – Sulzbacher, Blume, Skrbo, Ertlthaler – Sabitzer, Prica

Ried: Sahin-Radlinger – Ungar, Lackner, Plavotic – Lutovac, Martin, Madritsch, Jurisic – Lang, Chabbi, Beganovic

The Tyroleans around coach Thomas Silberberger will have something against it. The duel against Rieder has a certain endgame character, the coach feels a “good tension”. He had one-on-one talks with the players and made it clear “that this is not a threat, but a cool story. If we win, we’re done.”

“We’re not playing against Real Madrid”

One circumstance made Silberberger confident: “We’re not playing against Real Madrid. We play against Ried. Home. I’m absolutely positive about the game and I’m absolutely convinced of my team.”

The statistics also speak more in favor of the WSG, which has won four times in the last five competitive matches against the Innviertler. Silberberger is nevertheless warned that an opponent is coming “who develops strengths that can only be developed by a team that has their backs to the wall”. In any case, the 0: 5 in Hartberg had been worked up. “We always have games where we get punched in the head. After that, everyone gets it,” assured WSG captain Ferdinand Oswald.

