Bundesliga: Tirol wins Torfestival in Lustenau

The Tyroleans celebrated relegation in the hotel on Friday as TV consumers with the Altach victory in Ried. And played refreshingly in the “Ländle” despite their five-game winning streak. After goals from Johannes Naschberger (34′), Dominik Stumberger (43′), Darijo Grujcic (48’/own goal) and Alexander Ranacher (52′) the score was 4-0. Lukas Fridrikas (61./foulelfmeter) and Stefano Surdanovic (62.) still tried to limit the damage for Austria. All in all, coach Markus Mader saw few reasons to celebrate one day after his 55th birthday.

Because instead of a possible entry into the first round of the league play-offs, which the first and second in the qualifying group can contest, Lustenau suffered a sensitive home defeat after the last three draws. The Vorarlbergers survived a tricky scene in the penalty area early on, even after an on-field review. The focus was on a duel between Matthias Maak and Justin Forst (2nd). But after that, only the WSG was on the trigger. Ranacher (14th) and Bror Blume (33rd), who had adjusted his sights well on a free kick, challenged Ammar Helac in the Lustenau goal.

WSG double pack before the break

Helac, who is allowed to represent the nominal one-goalie Domenik Schierl until a possible play-off, was one of the better Lustenauer. At 0:1 but he had no chance. Although the WSG did not play out a promising counterattack ideally, Naschberger also scored with a deflected shot after being lucky with the ball (34th). After ideal Sabitzer preparatory work, the goal scorer scratched the double strike, which Helac prevented in dire need (39th).

The guests went into the break with a more than deserved 2-0 lead. Stumberger, the next first goal scorer, shot in after a corner from close range after the Lustenau defense had repeatedly failed to clear (43′). Stumberger was almost successful again with a free kick deflected to the post (45 + 1).

Own goal ensures preliminary decision

Mader tried to turn things around with a triple substitution at the break. But the next blow to the neck followed in the 48th minute: Adriel misjudged a wide ball, which Blume picked up and put across Grujcic’s run. The Austria defender stumbled the game device over the line to score an own goal. Ranacher used the shock to make it 4:0 (53rd), before Fridrikas took a penalty kick (61st) and Surdanovic from the back after Fridrikas’ preliminary work (62nd) reduced the lead to 2:4 within a few seconds.

The final phase was therefore unexpectedly exciting. The locals sniffed the connection hit a few times, but it didn’t work anymore. After the derby in Altach, Lustenau is still at home against Hartberg in the 32nd round. The WSG now receives the WAC and finally makes a guest appearance in Altach.

Comments on the game:

Mark Mader (Lustenau coach): “We actually wanted to play freely, create dominance and not do without the moments of transition. It didn’t work at all for an hour. We were weaker than ever this season. That has to do with the fact that some players didn’t bring their quality to the pitch at all and we as a team defended very badly. I’m very disappointed with the first 60 minutes. After that we played the way we wanted, but by then it was way too late.” About the play-off race: “We talk way too much about this European Cup play-off. We’re a long way from there, I’ve always said that. If we present ourselves as we do today, we won’t make it either.”

Thomas Silberberger (WSG trainer): “It was a gala performance by my team for more than 60 minutes. We got off to a great start, you could tell that after staying up, the boys lost a lot of weight. This is how we can play. But the pressure of not being allowed to lose paralyzes one or the other player.” Regarding the play-off race: “Of course we’re in the draw now. You can see how paradoxical this quality group is. Before the game day it was said: The WSG can slip in at the back. After the day of the game it is said: The WSG is in the European play-off. Funny.”

Bundesliga, qualifying group, 30th round

Saturday:

Austria Lustenau – WSG Tirol 2: 4 (0: 2)

Lustenau, Reichshof Stadium, SR Talic

Torfolge:

0:1 Naschberger (34.)

0:2 Stumberger (43.)

0: 3 Grujcic (48th / own goal)

0:4 Ranacher (53.)

1: 4 Fridrikas (61./penalty)

2:4 Surdanovic (62.)

Lustenau: Helac – Anderson (79th / Schmid), Maak, Grujcic, Guenouche – Türkmen (46th / Surdanovic), Grabher – Motika (46th / Gmeiner), Tiefenbach (62nd / Rhein), Diaby (46th / Adriel) – Fridrikas

WSG: Ozegovic – Ranacher (78./Jaunegg), Bacher, Behounek, Stumberger – Müller – Blume (69./Rogelj), Naschberger (74./Okungbowa), Ertlthaler (46./Üstündag) – Sabitzer (78./Prica), Forst

Yellow cards: Guenouche, Anderson, Adriel, Maak and Naschberger, Stumberger, Ozegovic, Okungbowa

The best: Fridrikas, Gmeiner or Naschberger, Ranacher, Sabitzer