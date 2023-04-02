In recent years, he has impressively demonstrated that Schmidt can fight relegation. Also this time he seems to have set the right levers. “But there’s still a long way to go, it’s about a great start and that the team has the feeling that they can win,” said the Styrian. Thanks to a goal by Noah Bischof (59th), the Vorarlbergers were able to score three points again after nine rounds without a win. “It was definitely a factor that the coach brought a new impetus,” said Bischof.

According to Schmidt, the game was “extremely stressful, extremely demanding and made you sweat and tremble until the end”. “At the end of the day, however, the win was deserved, everyone kept their hearts in the place.” The only goal resulted from a rehearsed corner kick. “We actually spent the whole training session on Thursday with standard situations. This training was very bad, in the end I had to play the ‘bad man’ for the first time. If we always do it and hit it like this, we can keep it that way,” said Altach’s coach with a smile.

Altach looks at the variant of Sturm

According to Bischof, the trick was copied from Sturm Graz. “It was a long dry spell, the win means a lot to us,” emphasized the 20-year-old striker. It was the first since October 23, 2022 (3-2 at WAC). “I hope that the first step will give us a certain ‘Brüstl’ to be able to hold our own in Lustenau next week,” said Schmidt. The local rival leads the qualifying group, Altach is fourth five points behind. The SCRA is only two points behind neo-taillight Ried and Hartberg.

“We still have to go through dark valleys and deep forests,” Schmidt reckoned with a tough fight to stay up. He only wants to deal with his future after the mission of non-relegation has been completed. Thomas Silberberger, on the other hand, was not in good spirits with his team. The Tyroleans, who had just missed the leap into the master group, suffered the next setback below.

“Now we’ve got it all back together. It’s your own fault,” the WSG coach was annoyed. On the one hand, he criticized the goal conceded after a “relatively cheap” corner kick variant, on the other hand, the lack of efficiency. “With the statistics in the first half, every Austrian Bundesliga club is in the lead, we’re not.” The five-point cushion of the second at the bottom of the table is still reassuring.

WAC blows through too

Thanks to the first win in the Lavanttal Arena, WAC moved four points clear of last place after six home defeats. The end of the home game series, including golden points in the qualifying group, made Manfred Schmid “very relieved”. For the first time in his new role, he celebrated a complete success. “I think the pressure was huge. You can tell that the boys took a huge chunk out of their hearts,” said the ex-Austria coach.

He was able to thank Maurice Malone, who scored in the 75th minute. “We really fought our way back and played a top game. I hope that the knot has burst,” said the match winner. The Wolfsbergers were also lucky that referee Alain Sadikovski took back a red card for a goal robbery against Tim Oermann in the first half. Belmin Beganovic had previously fallen after a slight foul. “Today we are all upset because there were some scenes that didn’t turn out in our favour,” said Ried coach Maximilian Senft.

There was a touch at the supposed red scene. “That may be enough to stop Beganovic. So this scene was decisive for me,” emphasized the 33-year-old. The defeat is bitter and annoying. Nevertheless, it is important to look positively into the future. “We have to keep at it and continue to play our games with full conviction,” said Ried’s coach. Already on Wednesday (8.30 p.m., live on ORF1) there is a chance to move into the ÖFB Cup final against Rapid in Vienna. Three days later, TSV Hartberg, the penultimate team with the same number of points, comes to the next important league game in the Innviertel.