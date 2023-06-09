Bundesliga transfer: Konrad Laimer will play for FC Bayern in the future

Status: 06/09/2023 10:42 a.m

FC Bayern Munich has confirmed the change of RB Leipzig midfielder Konrad Laimer, which has been expected for months. The Austrian receives a contract until 2027.

Soccer record champion Bayern Munich has sealed its first summer transfer. As the club announced on Friday, Konrad Laimer is moving from cup winners RB Leipzig to Munich as expected. The Austrian international comes on a free transfer and has a four-year contract with Bayern until 2027.

“A dream comes true”

“It’s a dream come true for me. FC Bayern is one of the biggest clubs in the world,” said the 26-year-old midfielder. The new Bayern CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen was delighted with the arrival of the “new, old DFB Cup winner. Hopefully we’ll be able to celebrate many more great victories and titles together here at Bayern.”

Laimer’s move to Munich has long been considered perfect, the central midfielder was considered the dream player of Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann, who has since been fired. Laimer moved from RB Salzburg to Leipzig in 2017, for which he played 190 competitive games in six years.

