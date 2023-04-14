

Status: 04/14/2023 12:03 p.m

That happened quickly for Thomas Tuchel: After only three weeks as coach of FC Bayern Munich, he had to explain a sporting crisis and a real cabin dispute. The press conference starts at 1.30 p.m.

On March 25, Thomas Tuchel took over FC Bayern Munich. He has two wins in the Bundesliga, but things are looking bad in the knockout competitions: In the DFB Cup, the record winner was eliminated at home by SC Freiburg, in the Champions League there is also a risk after the 3-0 loss at Manchester City in the first leg the premature failure.

Sadio Mané – handfester Zoff with Leroy Sané

It also seems to be boiling in the cabin. According to consistent media reports, after the Manchester bankruptcy, there was a serious argument between Sadio Mané and Leroy Sané. So far, Bayern have only confirmed the process indirectly by removing Mané from the squad for the upcoming Bundesliga game on Saturday (April 15, 2023, live ticker and audio stream on sportschau.de and excerpts from 6 p.m. in the sports show) against TSG because of “misconduct” from the squad Hoffenheim deleted.

From 1.30 p.m. the weekly press conference of Bayern will take place, where Thomas Tuchel will have to comment on Sadio Mané’s trouble and on the sporting crisis.