Bundesliga: Tyrol and Altach separate draw

Alexander Ranacher put the hosts in the Tivoli Stadion Tirol ahead in the eighth minute. For the 24-year-old right-back there was a double sense of achievement in one day, as his contract extension until summer 2025 had been announced before the game started. His team didn’t get three points, however, because Emanuel Schreiner (79th) of all people stood out as the “joker” in his last game in the Altach dress.

Coach Klaus Schmidt was spared a defeat in his last game as Altach coach. Visibly emotional, the 55-year-old said goodbye to the players and fans after the next successful mission as a “fireman” after the final whistle.

fair division of points

Ranacher had no trouble getting the lead, the defender was able to shoot in completely unchallenged after a cross from Stefan Skrbo at the pentagon. After his third goal of the season, Altach almost reacted immediately. Johannes Tartarotti passed goalie Benjamin Ozegovic, but didn’t finish or make the desired pass (12′). Shortly before the break, a cross from David Herold found no takers (42nd).

After the break, Ranacher narrowly missed a brace with a flick (56′). Lautaro Rinaldi found his master in Jakob Odehnal (70th). As a result, the Vorarlbergers stayed in the game and even managed to equalize. Schreiner headed a cross from Csaba Bukta from four yards into the net. A worthy end, after ten years in Altach, the paths separate after this season.

Rinaldi almost brought about the decision, but was surprised at the end (90th). With the Tyroleans, David Jaunegg, the 20-year-old son of WSG manager Stefan Köck, was in the starting XI for the first time.

Admiral Bundesliga, qualifying group, 32nd and final round

Freitag:

WSG Tirol – Altach 1: 1 (1: 0)

Innsbruck, Tivoli Stadium Tyrol, SR Schüttengruber.

Torfolge:

1:0 Ranacher (8.)

1:1 Schreiner (79.)

WSG: Ozegovic – Jaunegg, Bacher, Behounek, Stumberger – Naschberger (64./Bauernfeind), Müller (30./Üstündag), Blume (78./Ertlthaler) – Ranacher, Forst (64./Rinaldi), Skrbo (78./Tomic )

Altach: Odehnal – Jäger, Gugganig, Ndiaye, Herold – Haudum (59th / Bähre), Zwischenbrugger (76th / Bukta), Tartarotti (59th / Schreiner) – Abdijanovic (76th / Jurcec), Nuhiu (86th / Maksimovic ), Balic

Yellow cards: Behounek, Ertlthaler or Schreiner, Gugganig, Jäger

The best: Ranacher, Blume or Jäger, Zwischenbrugger