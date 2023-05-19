Bundesliga: Ulmer has one last year left

The left-back joined Salzburg in January 2009, with whom he won the championship twelve times (13 in total, Austrian record, note) and won the cup nine times (ten in total). Another league title could follow on Sunday (5 p.m., live on ORF1) if the defending champions beat Sturm Graz in a direct duel.

The 32-time ÖFB international has played 560 games for Salzburg so far, so Ulmer is all the more pleased that there will be a few more games to come. “The city is my home, the club is my home. I’ve spent half of my football career here, so it’s very special for me to be able to continue playing here. If you feel comfortable in an environment, then that is the basis for good performance. I’ve performed under every coach for more than a decade and I’m in great shape,” Ulmer was quoted as saying in a Salzburg broadcast.

“I still have a lot to do”

He now wants to be champion again and attack in the Champions League in the fall. “In this respect, I still have a lot planned and am convinced: the best is yet to come.” There were words of praise from sports director Christoph Freund. “His attitude, his consistency and his experience are important factors for our team. The unbelievable number of games for us as well as his successes and title collections with us speak for themselves and will probably remain unique in Austria in this way.”