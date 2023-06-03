Bundesliga: WAC finishes qualifying group first

Coach Maximilian Senft’s Innviertler lost a home win in the last match after three years in the upper house. It would have been the first since October 2022. Christoph Lang put Upper Austria in the lead with a penalty kick just before half-time (44′), but Baribo (74′, 79′) turned the game around for Lavanttal with his goals number 15 and 16 of the season.

The Schmid-Elf remained unbeaten for the eighth game in a row. In the semi-finals of the European Cup play-off on Monday, the WAC now welcomes Austria Lustenau, second in the qualifying group. The winner then meets fifth in the champions’ group in a two-leg game on 8 and 11 June for a seat in Conference League qualifiers.

GEPA/Manfred Binder



Ried misses chances at the beginning

In Ried, Pascal Müller celebrated his starting eleven debut with Wolfsberg, Schmid also made five changes to his team with a view to the upcoming play-off semi-finals. It took two minutes until the first tricky scene: Lang caught Thierno Ballo unluckily with the open sole on his ankle, but according to the video images, referee Florian Jäger decided against the red card.

The Innviertlers started their last game in the top division in front of 2,630 spectators, but as in the course of the season, the chances left a lot to be desired. Gontie Junior Diomande (7th), Roko Jurisic and David Ungar (both 9th) failed in their attempts. A little later, Philipp Pomer missed three opportunities (22nd, 23rd, 25th).

Flattering penalty

The Wolfsbergers needed some time to warm up, Baribo missed the goal with a shot from a short distance (19th). After that, the outstanding Nikolas Veratschnig had the best opportunity, his long-range shot hit the outside bar (35′). Shortly afterwards, Adis Jasic (36′) and Ballo (38′) also had good opportunities.

However, Rieder managed to take the lead after Lang went down after colliding with Simon Piesinger. Referee Jäger first let play continue and then decided on a flattering penalty, which Lang converted ice cold (44th).

Baribo turns the game

Schmid was not at all satisfied with the performance of his eleven and made a quadruple substitution in the half-time break. However, the offensive fireworks and the great urge to equalize did not materialize. It was Rieder who had the better chances, Seifedin Chabbi missed from a promising position (68th).

After that, however, Baribo struck twice: first the WAC striker was lucky with a deflected shot, then Ried defender Julian Turi misjudged a long ball and Baribo coldly converted into the short corner.

Comments on the game:

Maximilian Senft (Ried coach): “We wanted to end this game with dignity. We managed that, but ultimately this game was a reflection of the season. We had the chances, but didn’t take them.” On his future: “We’re currently in talks where both sides are trying to work it out. I’m not a permanent coach at the moment, so it would be unprofessional to say anything about the squad planning for next season.”

Manfred Schmid (Wolfsberg coach): “Everyone saw that it wasn’t our best and most beautiful game. But we wanted the home game in the play-off. We played a really good qualifying group. The quadruple substitution at half-time was planned because, in extreme cases, we would have four games in the shortest possible time and wanted to save energy.” Regarding the duel against Austria Lustenau: “The chances are 50:50. There comes an opponent who is really good. It’s going to be a typical knockout game against a really strong opponent.”

Admiral Bundesliga, qualifying group, 32nd and final round

Freitag:

Ried – WAC 1:2 (1:0)

Ried, if Arena, 2.630 Zuschauer, SR Jäger

Torfolge:

1-0 long (44th/penalty)

1:1 Baribo (74.)

1:2 Baribo (79.)

Ried: Sahin-Radlinger – Lackner, Turi, Ungar – Pomer (62./Weberbauer), Wießmeier, Madritsch (46./Stosic), Jurisic – Lang (82./Wiesinger), Mikic (46./Chabbi), Diomande (62. /Woerndl)

WAC: Bonmann – Oermann, Piesinger, Baumgartner – Veratschnig, P. Müller (46./Omic), Leitgeb (66./Kerschbaumer), Jasic (46./Novak) – Röcher (46./Boakye), Baribo, Ballo (46. /Malone)

Yellow cards: Lang, Jurisic, Stosic

The best: Lang or Veratschnig, Baribo