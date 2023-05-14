Bundesliga: WAC wrestles Lustenau in the summit draw

The Carinthians no longer have to worry about staying up. With 22 points, the WAC team coached by Manfred Schmid is eight points ahead of the bottom of the table. Since tail light Ried (14) and Altach (14) still have to compete against each other, the WAC can no longer be last. Coach Markus Mader’s Lustenauer remained unbeaten in their fourth competitive game in a row and now have 25 points on their account.

In a fast-paced first half in front of 3,418 spectators, Lukas Fridrikas (17th), who scored in the fifth match in a row, and Nemanja Motika (30th), with his first goal in the Lustenau jersey, gave Vorarlberg the lead twice. But Thierno Ballo (24th) and Tai Baribo (36th) with his 14th goal of the season each managed the deserved equalizer for WAC.

WAC wrestles a draw from Lustenau In the top game of the Bundesliga qualifying group, WAC and leaders Austria Lustenau drew 2-2 in the pouring rain on Saturday in the Lavanttal Arena.

Schmid had to do without the suspended Matthäus Taferner against the promoted team, Ballo was a new starter on the right wing. Mader meanwhile made four changes after the fixed relegation in the previous week. Among other things, Ammar Helac started in the Lustenau goal instead of Domenik Schierl. For the first time in his Bundesliga debut, Helac was challenged by Baribo after five minutes, but the Lustenau goalie saved the low shot safely.

Four goals in 19 minutes

After 15 minutes there was some uncertainty at Helac after the 24-year-old misjudged a wide ball. In a one-on-one with Baribo, Helac corrected his mistake. Then the scoring began: First Fridrikas sunk a deflected cross in the near corner, a little later Ballo remained ice cold after a through ball. The Wolfsbergers missed further good opportunities through Baribo (23rd) and Ervin Omic (26th). Contrary to the course of the game, Motika celebrated with a well-placed low shot into the near corner before Baribo headed in a Scherzer cross.

After the change of sides, the Mader-Elf was about to take the lead again, but Anderson and Fridrikas failed with a double chance (47th). Shortly thereafter, Anderson shot well over it from close range (55th). After an hour, Baribo again missed a big chance after a nice combination. After that, the game flattened out a bit and couldn’t keep up with the pace of the first half. After a quadruple change from Schmid, WAC was the superior team in the final phase, but a goal was no longer possible.

Comments on the game:

Manfred Schmid (WAC coach): “I want to give everyone a big compliment, the last few weeks have been very difficult. There would have been chances to win. But we always came back. Because of the second half, the 2:2 is fine. We lacked some aggressiveness and tackling, so maybe we didn’t deserve more. But the relegation battle wasn’t quite out of their minds yet. Now we want to go into the final games with self-confidence and calmness.”

Marcus Mader (Lustenau trainer): “The change did us good to get a better grip on the WAC. In the end, the point is okay.”

Qualifying group, 29th round

Saturday

WAC – Lustenau 2: 2 (2: 2)

Wolfsberg, Lavanttal Arena, 3,418 spectators, SR Ciochirca

Torfolge:

0:1 Fridrikas (17.)

1:1 Dance (24.)

1:2 Car (30.)

2:2 Baribo (36.)

WAC: Bonmann – Veratschnig (70th Novak), Baumgartner, Piesinger, D. Gugganig, Scherzer – Omic (69th Müller), Leitgeb – Ballo (70th Boakye), Baribo (70th Röcher), Malone

Lustenau: Helac – Anderson, Maak, Adriel – Gmeiner (67th Diaby), Tiefenbach (86th Türkmen), Grabher, Guenouche – Surdanovic (83rd Rhein) – Fridrikas (86th Schmid), Motika (67th Cheukoua)

Yellow cards: Leitgeb and Cheukoua

The best: Baribo, Ballo, Scherzer or Fridrikas, Surdanovic, Anderson