Bundesliga: Walke stops after 13 years in Salzburg

Bundesliga
Salzburg goalie Alexander Walke ends his career at the end of the season. Walke has been under contract in Salzburg since 2010 – with one short break – and celebrated eleven championship and nine cup titles there. Since 2019/20 he has only acted as a noble reservist, but the soon to be 40-year-old German will remain in the club’s youth training.
Walke couldn’t get past Philipp Köhn and substitute goalie Adam Stejskal. He played his last game for Salzburg on May 8, 2022 in a 4-0 win over WAC. “For me, an incredible journey comes to an end in the summer, during which I was able to experience so many great things over the years and take so many positive memories with me,” explained Walke in a club broadcast.
Head of sport Christoph Freund said: “Alex has become a real ‘Soizburger’ in the last 13 years. He will be a very important factor for our team to the end. Despite his advanced age for a footballer, he really puts his foot down in every training session and always pushes his younger team-mates.”
Walke remains in Salzburg
After 227 competitive appearances, Walke is finally focusing on the club’s youth goalkeeper training, in which he was last involved. Freund is particularly pleased about that. “We have a great guy and successful athlete who has accompanied the club and its philosophy for years and therefore knows it very well, who is still with us.”