VfL Wolfsburg missed a win in the Bundesliga against visibly tired Berliners from 1. FC Union. However, the “wolves” can be happy to have collected a point at 1: 1 (0: 0).

Union first benefited on Sunday evening (03/12/2023) from a contact by Josuha Guilavogui at the foot of Aïssa Laïdouni in the 70th minute, which referee Robert Schröder classified as a penalty. Josip Juranović converted the ball in the middle – it was the Croatian’s first goal for Union.

Vfl coach Niko Kovac reacted late and substituted two of the players in the 81st minute, who then equalized: Patrick Wimmer scored after a pass from Kevin Paredes (84th minute). Union is fourth in the table, Wolfsburg made no progress in implementing their plan to move closer to the international places and remains in eighth place.

“We couldn’t do more today, I’m that honest” , said Berlin’s Robin Knoche. Coach Urs Fischer was also satisfied with the point: “The team fought passionately, showed willingness and deserved this point with the necessary luck in the competition.”

“We have to leave the pitch as clear winners today” said Kovac at “DAZN”, “It’s the little things that decide whether you play internationally or not. You have to win games like that.”

Slow start from Wolfsburg and Union

Both teams found it difficult to find their way into the game late on Sunday evening. Wolfsburg’s coach Kovac had to replace leader Maximilian Arnold, who had to pass after a long suspension: Arnold was last absent from the Bundesliga home game against FC Bayern Munich on April 17, 2021 and has always been in the starting XI in the league ever since. Kovac’s colleague Fischer made five changes to his team after the tough European game against Saint-Gilloise.

The hosts set the first exclamation mark after 15 minutes: first Mattias Svanberg hit the crossbar with a free kick, a little later Union keeper Frederik Rönnow saved against a shot from a very acute angle by Kilian Fischer.

Wolfsburg’s Marmoush misses a great opportunity

However, Omar Marmoush missed the greatest chances just before the break: First, after a free-standing solo, he put the ball past the goal of the generally harmless Berliners, then the Egyptian only hit the side netting.

After a spoiled shot by Geraldo Becker, it was again Marmoush who failed with a header at Rönnow. Then came the cold shower: Juranović’s penalty turned the game upside down a bit. But Wimmer’s well-considered finish with the right outside instep flat from the edge of the penalty area prevented the completely unfortunate bankruptcy of the hosts.

Union Berlin first against Saint-Gilloise

In the second leg of the Europa League round of 16, Union Berlin meets Saint-Gilloise away (Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 9:00 p.m.).

In the Bundesliga, Union Berlin hosts Eintracht Frankfurt (Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 3:30 p.m.). Wolfsburg is a guest in Stuttgart the day before (3:30 p.m.).