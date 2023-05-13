Bundesliga: WSG still has to wait for relegation

In the table, the Watteners have three games to go six points ahead of the bottom team from Upper Austria, who took the lead in Innsbruck after just 43 seconds through Seifedin Chabbi.

Before the break, Julius Ertlthaler scored the deserved equalizer with a remarkable flick (37′). In the second half, the hosts pressed, but failed either to goalie Samuel Sahin-Radlinger or to the pole, which hit Valentin Müller. Ried netted in added time after a free-kick crossed by Tin Plavotic, but referee Markus Hameter called the goal back for offside. So the Innviertler not only remain last in the qualifying group, but also remain without a win.

GEPA/Daniel Schoenherr



Ried gets off to a flying start

Captain Marcel Ziegl returned to the starting XI for the first time since September. Silberberger changed his team in five positions compared to the 0:5 swatter in Hartberg, three of them in the defensive back four. However, the changes didn’t take effect in the early moments of the game. Because Dominik Stumberger misjudged a Beganovic cross and Chabbi thanked him with his fourth goal of the season in the league.

The Senft-Elf defended high and then put the hosts under pressure early on. It took almost a quarter of an hour before the WSG became dangerous for the first time with a low shot by Justin Forst. However, Sahin-Radlinger dived and saved (14′). Just like a free kick by Bror Blume (23′) from the edge of the penalty area and a long-range shot by Valentino Müller (24′).

Tyroleans press for compensation

The Tyroleans had significantly more possession and scored the deserved equaliser: Ertlthaler flicked the ball from the left edge of the penalty area to score his second goal of the season right into the far corner, a possible handball by Blume happened a few games earlier and was therefore no longer relevant.

GEPA/Daniel Schoenherr



Twelve seconds after the break, Rieder almost struck again. WSG defender Raffael Behounek let Christoph Lang trick the ball, which put it on Belmin Beganovic, whose shot Behounek blocked at the last moment.

On the other side, Thomas Sabitzer missed the lead after a wide cross (53′). Just like Müller, who after just under an hour after a counterattack was only completely free and failed against the strong Sahin-Radlinger (59th) and shortly afterwards slammed a long-range shot into the post (65th). The Silberberger-Elf pressed vehemently for the lead, but lacked the necessary nerves of steel in front of the goal.

Rieder’s “Lucky Punch” doesn’t count

In the 87th minute, Matthias Gragger missed the match ball for Rieder after a long free kick before things got turbulent in injury time. In a turbulent injury time, the supposed winning goal of Rieders Plavotic (93rd) was withdrawn because of an offside position according to the video images, after which Roko Jurisic (98th) saw the red card off the field for criticism.

Comments on the game:

Thomas Silberberger (WSG trainer): “That was an important point for us, a morale injection. But we still need to score, we know that. The teams develop extreme power at the back, and we also developed power today. We played Ried against the wall in the second half and missed chance after chance. We were lucky with VAR, but it’s our own fault that a situation like this came about in the first place. Because of the last action we must be happy. Without them we would have to be disappointed.”

Maximilian Senft (Ried trainer): “It’s difficult to keep emotional balance. I stand next to the fourth referee, Florian Jäger, all the time. Before conceding, he says handball, it will not be given. I’m standing next to it and have to watch as we get the goal. Then he says yellow-red at Ranacher. It is not given, and then it is difficult to keep the emotions under control. It’s about everything for us, it’s a difficult situation.”