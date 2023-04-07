In the end, there was always something to do when the WSG met the WAC. Four of the last eight duels went to the Tyroleans, two to the Carinthians. The other two ended up sharing points. Goals were plentiful, averaging four and a half per game.

Overall, the Watteners scored 25 goals against Wolfsberg – more than against any other team. The most recent duel between the two teams dates back to February 11, when WSG won 2-1 away, which was also the last full success for coach Thomas Silberberger’s team in a competitive game. In the last duel in Tyrol there was an away win in which the “Wolves” won 3-1.

GEPA/Patrick Steiner



“Expect courageous performance”

“I’m expecting a very strong opponent who has completely changed his game philosophy with the change of coach,” said the WSG coach, addressing the change in times at WAC. Manfred Schmid took over the reins from Robin Dutt at the beginning of March.

Admiral Bundesliga, qualifying group, 24th round Beginning 7.30 p.m.: WSG Tirol – WAC Innsbruck, Tivoli Stadium, SR Lechner Possible lineups: WSG: F. Oswald – Rogelj, Bacher, Behounek, Schulz – Sulzbacher, Naschberger, Müller, Ertlthaler – Sabitzer, Prica WAC: Bonmann – Jasic, Oermann, Baumgartner, Scherzer – Kerschbaumer, Omic, Taferner – Röcher, Baribo, Malone

“For me, the WAC is the qualitatively best team in the qualifying group. Nevertheless, I expect a courageous performance from my team and a match on an equal footing. Those who make fewer mistakes will leave the field as winners.”

Tirol made a false start in the qualifying group last week. In Altach, the Watteners lost 0:1. “There’s a saying, ‘Fear eats away at the soul,'” explained the coach, explaining which mechanisms had taken hold in Vorarlberg. “We addressed that this week.”

WAC arrives with a sense of achievement

The WAC, on the other hand, experienced a sense of achievement and, after a long wait, managed to win again at home with a 1-0 win over Ried. The narrow victory against the Innviertler was also the first three after four games without a win and the first under Schmid.

“The players tried to implement many things. Of course, the victory triggered something among the players. The atmosphere is accordingly. But we mustn’t stop now,” said Schmid, who wants to “get away from below” as quickly as possible. If the Lavanttalers follow suit, they would overtake their neighbors in the table. “The WSG is a good team with a lot of quality, we have to deliver a top game to beat them.” The Viennese conceded only one goal in his first three games as WAC head coach – previously only Heimo Pfeifenberger managed that.

Schmid “certainly won’t be blinded by the Tyroleans’ recent defeats. This is a team that has quality, that is very, very strong in terms of running, that is unpredictable.” Midfielder Ervin Omic also expects a tricky task: “I think like every game in the qualifying round it will be a very difficult game. We know Tyrol and know what they’re capable of.”