Bundesliga: Xabi Alonso extends contract with Bayer Leverkusen

by admin
Status: 04.08.2023 2:15 p.m

The Spaniard Xabi Alonso has extended his contract as head coach at Bayer Leverkusen by two years.

As the club announced on Friday (08/04/2023), Xabi Alonso extended his contract until June 30, 2026. Alonso took over the Werkself in October 2022 and led him from the Bundesliga relegation battle to international business and the semi-finals of the Europa League.

Alonso: “Convinced by the same game idea”

“The fact that we are convinced of the same idea in terms of sporting orientation creates a great deal of closeness and trust between those responsible for the club and me,” explained the Bayer coach. Sports director Simon Rolfes was also satisfied and emphasized that initially “resistance was overcome and the very best prospects were created again”.

Alonso had worked at Real Sociedad’s reserves in Spain before Bayer Leverkusen until the summer of 2022. So far he has played 37 games on the touchline for Leverkusen. Alonso had been very successful as a player, had won the Champions League several times and was world and European champion.

