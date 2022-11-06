The Juventus backward ward is the least perforated in Serie A. Despite the profound summer revolution and the injuries that have not spared the department

The best defense is offense. A proverb that has its why, but not at Juve. Where the attack has scored 18 goals and is in sixth place in A for scoring skills, like Atalanta, while the defense is today the true strength of the team: no Serie A club has so far conceded fewer goals than the current ones. seven Juventus goals.

The manifesto of the stainless credo of Max Allegri, who has always been a supporter that the fortunes of a team depend on its defensive unbeatenness.

The chain of injuries — Thus, in a season undermined by a flurry of injuries that have not spared the defensive department – from Szczesny to Bremer, passing through De Sciglio – and by overall negative results (the leaders Naples is 10 points and the qualification for the round of 16 of the Champions League is already a missed goal), the figure of the best defense seems almost a paradox, and stands out in the opaque seasonal panorama made up more of disappointments than moments of glory, fueling self-esteem and positive thoughts in the direction of the next seasonal commitments.

Profound changes — Also because – another paradox – the Juventus backward department had been heavily retouched in the summer market, after the farewell of Chiellini and De Ligt and the additions of Gatti and Bremer. Leaving the left wing problem unresolved due to stock exhaustion, with the renewal of trust in Alex Sandro forced more by lack of alternatives than by genuine conviction. In short, at the beginning of the season the defensive department seemed in need of at least a running-in period, if not some further tweaking. And instead he held up, evidently also thanks to the coverage that the midfield was able to offer him. See also The Limana Cavarzano does not slow down. Cassol: "Stronger than absences"

Clean sheet — Seven times in 12 league games, Juve has managed to keep their goal unbeaten: it has happened four times at home, and as many victories have come, and three times away, where the team has collected a draw and two wins. Not only that, it should be noted that Juve’s streak of three consecutive victories in the last three league games was marked by three clean sheets. A bit like what happened in Juve last season, whose comeback attempt was bolted to a newfound defensive health.

The litmus test — To complete the reading of the current defensive position, however, the context in which it has matured must be added: of the big – or at least of the 7 teams that precede it in the standings – Juve has so far only faced Rome and Milan, with the balance of a home draw ( 1-1) and a defeat (2-0 at San Siro). Therefore, there is no probative verification of the impact with the best, which, moreover, will not be long in coming: before the break, the bianconeri will have to contend with Inter and Lazio, and in January they are expected from the enfilade with Udinese, Naples and Atalanta. Of course, the precedents with the teams crossed in the Champions League do not smile: in the five matches played so far against Psg, Benfica and Maccabi Haifa, Juve has never been able to keep their goal undefeated.

