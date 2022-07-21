PAVIA

Federico Burdisso won the 100 butterfly, graduating as Italian champion in the Herbalife absolute tricolors, currently being held at the Frecciarossa federal water center in Ostia, a competition that represents the last test ahead of the European Championships in Rome. The twenty-year-old from Pavia twice Olympic bronze in Tokyo (200 butterfly and 4×100 mixed relay) concluded his test with the absolute best time, 51 “56, 11 hundredths higher than that recorded in the semifinal of the world championships in Hungary. last month. The Aurelia Nuoto athlete attacked immediately, right from the first stroke, reaching second position in the middle of the race, behind an unleashed Lorenzo Gargani; the pupil of the technician Simone Palombi, however, was still accelerating in the last fifty meters, making the void behind him. Gargani in fact could not keep up with the pace of Fede, while Matteo Rivolta recovered but only to finish in second place, exactly twenty cents away from the winner.

«I went to the attack immediately – explained the swimmer from Pavia immediately after the race – these 100 butterfly were only a stage of passage towards the European championships in August. We didn’t prepare it and honestly my coach Palombi and I didn’t expect anything in particular. Among other things, the conditions in which we competed, with this heat that destroys me, were certainly not optimal. In the end, however, what I had to do I did. Now let’s think about the 200 butterfly. The Europeans? We will move a few kilometers, hoping that the weather will give us a little respite. However, I am very happy to compete at home, I am convinced that the one in Rome will be a great event and I really can’t wait to participate ». –