The 21-year-old from Pavia has a worse time than the other Azzurri Carini and Razzetti Today the closing with the mixed 4×100 relay, an Italian quartet to be defined

Franco Scabrosetti

August 17, 2022

PAVIA

After failing to qualify for the final in the 100 butterfly, Federico Burdisso comes out in the heats of the double distance at the European Championships, in progress at the swimming pool of the Foro Italico in Rome. On the morning of August 15th, the 21-year-old from Pavia closes the first of the three heats in second place, stopping the clock at 1’56 “10, behind the Hungarian Richard Marton, who wins in 1’55” 49. In the second battery, the other blue Alberto Razzetti prevails with 1’55 ”44; while in the third Giacomo Carini is second with a time of 1’55 ”57. Therefore, both Razzetti and Carini do better than Burdisso and since the regulation establishes that only two athletes for each national team can access the semifinals, the standard-bearer of the Army Sports Center and Aurelia Nuoto remains excluded, despite the fifth overall time in the heats.

In short, Federico remains dry even in his favorite distance. In the debut race of the 100, he had instead overtaken the heats and then went out in the semifinals, setting the tenth time, 13 hundredths of the last position useful to access the semifinals. Unfortunately the day before yesterday in the 200 he came out immediately. Burdisso is the reigning Italian champion in both specialties: titles he had obtained in recent weeks in Ostia, during the summer Absolutes, which preceded the continental appointment in Rome. Now there is the possibility of taking part in the 4×100 mixed relay, scheduled today and with which in Budapest, last June, the pupil of Simone Palombi, together with the other three Italian relay runners, was crowned world champion. –

