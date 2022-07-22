The 20-year-old champion from Pavia starts very strong and closes in front of Carini, obtaining the double pass for the European Championships in August

pavia

Federico Burdisso scores a double at the Italian Herbalife Absolute Championships in Ostia (Rome). After winning the national title in the 100 butterfly the other afternoon, the 21-year-old from Pavia repeated yesterday in the double distance, his favorite, finishing in 1’55 “45, 1’17” from his Italian record, ahead of Giacomo Carini (Fiamme Gialle) and the Ukrainian Denys Kesil (obviously out of the league table). The double success also earned him the pass for the two tests at the next European Championships, scheduled at the Foro Italico in Rome from 11 to 21 August.

The standard bearer of the Army Sports Center and Aurelia Nuoto got off to a very strong start, moving to 50 meters in 24 ”89, and then slowed down in the final pool, without risking anything. «I wanted to take back the title – explains the student of Simone Palombi, who trains and studies Economics at the University of Evanston, Illinois – I think I still have a lot of margin, I’m sure I can do much better. I recovered pretty quickly from Covid a couple of weeks ago; besides, I have been training with a certain regularity only since March. However, now there are still three weeks before the European Championships, so there is time to prepare well. It is true that the European Championship is approaching, but at the moment I still don’t feel too much pressure, even if of course it will be great to compete in front of the Italian public, I can’t wait ».

The double Olympic bronze in Tokyo 2021 and gold in the 4×100 mixed relay at the recent world championships in Budapest, will certainly be one of the protagonists of the continental event, which will be held in the renovated swimming pool of the Foro Italico. Even yesterday afternoon the great heat affected the performances and times of the athletes. –