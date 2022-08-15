The champion from Pavia: “I’m 21, I will have other opportunities” In the semifinal he finishes tenth after the victory in the battery

At the European swimming championships in Rome, Federico Burdisso misses the 100 butterfly final. The 21-year-old from Pavia closes the semifinal in 10th place with 51 “82, 13 cents from the last position useful for access to the final act, which goes to the Hungarian Hubert Kos (51” 69).

Burdisso, engaged in the first of the two semifinals, starts a bit contracted, then tries to recover and closes in fourth position just behind Kos. Unfortunately for Simone Palombi’s pupil, in the second semifinal the pace is higher and the first six set a better time than him. In the morning the standard bearer of the Army Sports Center and Aurelia Nuoto had won the fourth of the six heats in the program, stopping the stopwatch of the Foro Italico swimming pool at 51 “95 (24” 34 to 50 meters), sixth overall time. The best time was recorded by the 21 year old Swiss Noe Ponti: 51 “56. There were 53 athletes at the start: the first 16 times went to the semifinals in the afternoon. Frederick’s words show disappointment:” There is not much to say – the comment on Rai2 microphones at the end of the semifinal – I am 21 years old so I will certainly have other opportunities ».

As expected on the eve, the favorites are the Hungarian Kristof Milak, who scores 51 “01, after having competed a few minutes earlier in the final of the 100 freestyle; and the Swiss Noe Ponti, 51” 16. Surely Burdisso will have a better chance in the double distance, because on the four pools he is able to better express his potential and his progression.

Even at the World Championships in Budapest last June, the 21-year-old had remained out of the final of the 100 butterfly, closing with the tenth time, just like yesterday in the swimming pool of the Foro Italico, but swimming in that circumstance in 51 “45, a time that at the Europeans Romans would have earned him access to the final, and today Federico will not be in the final, where instead the blue Matteo Rivolta qualified, who set the fifth time, on a par with the Portuguese Diogo Matos Ribeiro.

THE NEW GOALS

Now Federico will have to concentrate on the double distance, the 200, for which he had obtained the pass to the recent absolute summer Italian championships in Ostia (where he had also established himself on the 100), finishing in 1’55 “45, at 1’17” from his Italian record, ahead of Giacomo Carini (Fiamme Gialle) and the Ukrainian Denys Kesil (obviously out of the league standings). The double Olympic bronze in Tokyo 2021 and gold in the 4×100 mixed relay at the world championships in Budapest, will therefore have the opportunity to make up for it and try to win another laurel that can enrich its already important showcase. Then obviously the special day will be the final one of swimming at the Foro Italico, when the relay race will be staged, in which, together with teammates, he will try to repeat the feat accomplished on Hungarian soil, trying to conquer in the space of two months first the world title, then that of the Old Continent. –