Michael Obafemi’s fourth goal of the season preserved Burnley’s unbeaten home record this season

Burnley’s hopes of a record-breaking 11th straight Championship win were dashed as they were held to a draw by Watford at Turf Moor.

Joao Pedro pounced on a howler from goalkeeper Aro Muric to sweep in a first-half opener for the Hornets.

The Clarets hit the woodwork inside the first minute when Watford goalkeeper Daniel Bachmann somehow diverted an Ashley Barnes shot on to the bar.

Watford looked set to end Burnley’s season-long unbeaten home record until the sixth minute of stoppage time when Michael Obafemi scooped in from close range after a scramble.

Burnley fans had gathered at Turf Moor hoping to witness history, knowing an 11th straight league win would set a new Championship best and break a 110-year-old club record.

Yet the Hornets spoiled the party and stay sixth with a fourth draw in five matches, while the Championship leaders are now eight points clear of Sheffield United, having played a game more, and 18 points better off than third-placed Middlesbrough.

Obafemi’s last-gasp equaliser, pouncing after Lyle Foster had headed against the post in a stoppage-time scramble, at least allowed the Clarets to set a new club record of scoring in 28 successive league matches.

Vincent Kompany’s side started with all the swagger and rhythm of a team which had not dropped a point since 5 November and swarmed all over the visitors.

In-form Nathan Tella, who had scored five goals in his last two games, was twice found in dangerous positions, but a poor first touch let him down, while Barnes shot wide from a near-post corner after his earlier brush with the crossbar.

The visitors gradually gained a foothold in an increasingly scrappy and niggly first half, but had failed to test the home goal until Muric had a rush of blood as he stepped out of his area to clear an innocuous long ball.

The former Manchester City keeper had time to spare, but instead of stepping back into the 18-yard box and gathering, his attempted clearance looped up off his knee, allowing Pedro to play a one-two with Ken Sema and convert from close range.

Muric was replaced by Bailey Peacock-Farrell at half-time and the hosts began the second period as they did the first, with plenty of pressure.

Bachmann produced a remarkable stop to preserve the lead after the hour, sticking out his right boot to keep out Tella’s side-footed effort from two yards.

Chances again became harder to come by for the hosts, despite racking up almost 70% possession in a stop-start final half-hour as tempers frayed.

The disciplined Hornets thought they had ground out a first league double over Burnley since 2002-03, but a last-gasp inswinging corner caused havoc in the previously sure-footed defence, and Obafemi transformed the mood.