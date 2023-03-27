Sam Burns celebrated the biggest success of his career by winning the match-play World Golf Championships in Austin, Texas. The 26-year-old American prevailed on Sunday in the final duel against his compatriot Cameron Young after 13 holes (six and five) played.

The US duo caused surprises in the semifinals of the $20 million tournament. Burns defeated world number one and defending champion Scottie Scheffler of the USA while Young defeated Northern Ireland’s golf star Rory McIlroy.

“It’s been an incredible week. I’m so grateful,” Burns said after his win at the Austin Country Club. He received $3.5 million in prize money for his fifth win on the PGA Tour. McIlroy defeated Scheffler in the game for third place.

At the World Golf Championships, 64 of the world‘s best golfers compete in a group stage followed by a knockout round. Sepp Straka had missed this and was eliminated in the group phase.