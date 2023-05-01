Burpees: 10 reasons to do them every day

I Burpees they are bodyweight exercises, which can be performed alone, varying series and repetitions, as a total body workout or they can be included in a real workout, for example as a warm-up exercise or as part of a routine with tools and overloads . The success of the Burpess is that they are all in all easy to performthey do not require specific equipment or much space, they can be done at home, in the gym or outdoors, and guarantee the triple advantage of tone all the muscles of the body, burn many calories and train the cardiovascular system. In short, the Burpess are the perfect exercise except that they are also tough, definitely very tough.

Burpees: what they are

I’m not pushups, I’m not a real plank, I’m not squats, I’m not jumps, I’m not even a mountain climber, but I’m a little bit of all of these, combined in one fluid, continuous and dynamic movement: Burpees were invented in the late 1930s by an American physiologist, Royal H. Burpee, who was commissioned by the army to devise a test of strength and endurance to select American soldiers engaged in World War II. To run the complete movement of 4 steps (squat, plank, squat, leap) coordination, flexibility and joint mobility, agility, strength (resistant, isometric and explosive), resistance and power were and are required: hence its success in functional training disciplines such as Crossfit and similar, hence the fact that they are found in every Spartan Race as a “penalty” for failing to overcome an obstacle, hence the fact that they are now the icing on the cake of any training routine.

Burpees: what muscles do they train

The Burpess are probably the best total body bodyweight exercise and perhaps it is easier to tell which muscles are not trained than those that are involved and engaged in its execution. However it can be said that they are all large muscle groups involved: arms, from deltoids and shoulders to pecs, biceps, triceps and forearms during planks; the legs, in the squat and jump phases, including glutes, quadriceps, hamstrings, calves and ankle stabilizers; whole core, then abs and back, in each phase. There is practically no muscle in the body that is not involved and activated during the execution of a Burpee, then it depends on how you train, in terms of series and repetitions, to obtain different results in terms of mass, strength, mass reduction fat, muscular trophism.

Burpees: the benefits and why to do them

But what are they the benefits of burpees? Having said that it is a total body exercise and then it depends on how many of them are done in terms of repetitions and series, there are some undoubted reasons why to do them:

Strength improvement

Intense cardiovascular training

Improved resistance strength

Improved explosive strength

Core stability and increased abdominal and back strength

Fat burning commitment and increased metabolism even after training thanks to the after-burn effect

Total body exercise: all muscles are engaged

Improved coordination

Improved joint flexibility

Greater muscle elasticity

Come fare i Burpees

Burpees are an apparently simple exercise, however it is good to know how to do them to avoid incorrect postures or movements which in the long run could cause some overload syndromes, especially on the back. To perform Burpees you start from the standing position and then:

get off in full squatpushing the buttocks back and keeping the heels flat on the ground, and place the palms of the hands on the ground with the elbows inside the knees and the hands between the feet. Supporting the weight on the arms, lift the feet off the ground e push the legs backuntil they are fully extended in the plank position In the plank position contract your abs and glutes to avoid hunching your back Take your feet off the ground and, supporting yourself with your hands on the ground and your arms outstretched, collect the legs bringing the feet outside the hands in the same position as the previous full squat Stretch the legs, first activating the buttocks and then the leg muscles, ed perform a leap up. Landing with legs bent cushioning the blow e start off smoothly from the full squat position

How to train with Burpees

Burpess are the perfect exercise to do with the metodo Tabata, i.e. a high intensity interval training. Then it depends on how series and repetitions are combined: more repetitions and fewer series (for example 10 burpess at a moderate pace, to be performed 5 times, with 1 minute of recovery after each series of 10) allows burn more fat and keep the metabolism active for a long time; the same number of series and repetitions but performing the exercise at maximum speed (which is possible only if you master the technique well, and therefore have been performing it for some time) allow you to develop explosive strength; many repetitions for many series (10 burpess for 10 series, with 1′ maximum recovery) at a moderate pace instead allow you to work on strength, toning the muscles and generating a more toned physique.

Burpess execution variants

There are some variants of the Burpess execution which can make the exercise more or less hard, more or less demanding.

Extend the legs 1 at a time: this facilitates the transition from the squat to the plank position, making the exercise less demanding

Do a pushup in the plank position: this makes it more difficult to return to the squat position before the high jump

Performing a back arch during the jump: increases joint flexibility and mobility and requires greater explosiveness in the legs

Performing a knee-to-chest lunge: requires more explosive strength in the legs and more core control in the air phase for balance control

Spread or tighten your hands during push-ups: it has the same effects that are obtained by varying the position of the hands in push-ups and which we explained here

Performing Burpess using only 1 leg: increases balance and coordination

