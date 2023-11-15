Business and football: an always close relationship

The world of football is continually evolving and thanks to the growing number of investors in this sector of sports entertainment it has greatly increased income and economic interests. Sheikhs, Americans, Chinese and other important families year after year enter what is increasingly transforming from sport to business. A close relationship between these two elements which therefore seem to walk hand in hand. Side by side, football and business share a common path that helps football clubs grow by changing their appearance. They therefore become media companies, companies listed on the stock exchange and contexts that no longer limit their range of action to just the green rectangle. Let’s delve into the detail of the topic in question with this dedicated focus.

The close link between football and finance

The close connection that has existed for years now between football and business has meant that this sport, among the most loved in the world, has become something else. It would therefore take on a different shape compared to that of the past: no longer a simple form of fun and entertainment but of business. Here foreign investors, of Arab, American, Chinese and so on origin, play a key role, who have made their wealth and funds available to football clubs. But this is not without a studied growth plan and long-term benefits. Unfortunately, however, sometimes this huge capital has illicitly involved presidents, managers and players, effectively dirtying the world of football. The recent case of football betting is an example of this. Today’s football betting has brought to light how security is needed on this issue too. The footballers, in fact, according to what we read, rather than choosing the best aams online casinosthey would have preferred to act in other ways.

Pros and cons of the relationship between business and football

If foreign investments in our football, as in European football more generally, has generated exponential growth in this sector, on the other hand the increase in financial income over the years has also led to the creation of an economic bubble ready to explode. Recruitments of players and coaches increased tenfold, the cost of cards paid at their weight in gold, and sponsorships that camouflage budget losses and deficits of the clubs. A football system which therefore shows over time that it is able to manage disproportionate wealth with ever greater difficulty. So the pros of the link between business and football can certainly be found in the general growth of this sector. In partnerships, in the construction of new facilities, in the improvement of youth sectors and stadiums which therefore in turn generate an ascending parable of the entire sporting movement in question. To counteract these certainly positive points, however, there are non-existent salary caps, inflated player cards, dubious transfers and irregular budgets. A negative side of football caused by its transformation into a business, where investments do not always pay off according to expectations. When this occurs, the system as a whole suffers and risks collapse.

