BUSINESS PLANet – Building a sustainable future, planning conscious growth. Book your seat at this link

The current crises, energy and health, in their many manifestations, have brought to light the profound instability that affects humanity and the whole planet bringing out complex situations that require timely intervention. In this scenario, architects and designers are called to strengthen their ethical responsibility for the project, reaffirming their vocation as mediators in removing the mechanisms that pollute the contemporary world and confirming the renewing role of the creativity and beauty of Made in Italy.

To attend the event in person, register at this link or send an email to the Organizing Secretariat: [email protected] or call the number: 051-273861 (The initiative is subject to the release of 2 CFP by the Order of Architects of Bologna).

The Organizing Secretariat will send the members the indications to obtain the free entrance ticket to Cersaie, which is essential for accessing the exhibition center.

At the end of the meeting, cocktails will follow.

Or you can follow live coverage of the event on this page always the September 28 starting at hours 16:00.

Introduce: Agnese PiniDirector of QN Quotidiano Nazionale, il Resto del Carlino, La Nazione and Il Giorno

Institutional greetings:

Gianpiero CalzolariPresident of BolognaFiere

Giovanni SavoraniPresident of Confindustria Ceramica

Emilio MussiniVice President of Confindustria Ceramica

Marco FilippucciPresident of the Order of Architects of Bologna

Pierluigi StefaniniPresident and Spokesperson of ASviS – Italian Alliance for Sustainable Development

Keynote: Maria Chiara ShepherdProfessor of Urban Planning at the Politecnico di Milano, Director of the Research Department Stefano Boeri Architetti

Speakers:

Claudia CaraniInnovation Manager AESS – Agency for Energy and Sustainable Development

Leonardo FornaciariPresident of ANCE Emilia

Piero PelizzaroDirector of Europe and International Relations of the Municipality of Bologna

Simone SfrisoArchitect and co-founder of TAMassociati

Giuseppe SibillaHead of the Emilia Ovest Regional Department of BPER Banca

Moderate: Davide NitrosiDeputy Director of QN National Daily